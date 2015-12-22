SYDNEY, Dec 22 U.S. wheat climbed on Tuesday,
rebounding from losses of more than 1.5 percent in the previous
session, but ample global supplies capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.31 percent
to $4.80-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 1.6 percent on Monday.
* January soybeans advanced 0.2 percent to $8.93 a
bushel, having closed down 0.22 percent on Monday.
* March corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.72-1/2 a bushel,
after closing down 0.67 percent in the previous session.
* Russia's Agriculture Ministry has proposed that the
government reduce or cancel its wheat export tax due to rouble
volatility and a decline in global wheat benchmarks, Interfax
news agency reported, citing first deputy minister Evgenii
Gromyko.
* Wheat production in Ukraine, a major exporter of the
cereal, could drop by one third next year to 17.2 million tonnes
after drought cut sharply the crop area, French consultancy
Agritel said on Monday.
* Soybeans and corn were under pressure from expectations
that Argentina will liquidate stored grain and soybeans after
the country's currency devaluation and export tax cuts. That
would stiffen competition for U.S. soybeans, which have achieved
strong sales to China in recent weeks.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied against the euro on Tuesday after
dipping against the common currency on an inconclusive Spanish
election result, while traders looked to U.S. data later in the
day for direction.
* U.S. crude futures jumped away from 2009 lows in early
Asian trading on Tuesday as the peak winter month took over as
the prompt delivery contract, but milder weather than usual was
capping heating demand and the price outlook for early 2016.
* U.S. stocks ended stronger on Monday, helped by bounces in
Apple and Microsoft as well as a rally in hospital stocks after
more Americans signed up for subsidized health insurance.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Import prices Nov
1330 U.S. Export prices Nov
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0112 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 480.50 1.50 +0.31% -1.28% 486.95 49
CBOT corn 372.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.53% 372.74 50
CBOT soy 893.00 1.75 +0.20% +0.08% 873.93 63
CBOT rice $10.95 $0.00 +0.00% -1.44% $11.56 40
WTI crude $36.01 $0.20 +0.56% +3.69% $39.40 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.000 -0.05% +0.39%
USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 -0.01% +0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)