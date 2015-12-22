SYDNEY, Dec 22 U.S. wheat climbed on Tuesday, rebounding from losses of more than 1.5 percent in the previous session, but ample global supplies capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.31 percent to $4.80-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 1.6 percent on Monday. * January soybeans advanced 0.2 percent to $8.93 a bushel, having closed down 0.22 percent on Monday. * March corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.72-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.67 percent in the previous session. * Russia's Agriculture Ministry has proposed that the government reduce or cancel its wheat export tax due to rouble volatility and a decline in global wheat benchmarks, Interfax news agency reported, citing first deputy minister Evgenii Gromyko. * Wheat production in Ukraine, a major exporter of the cereal, could drop by one third next year to 17.2 million tonnes after drought cut sharply the crop area, French consultancy Agritel said on Monday. * Soybeans and corn were under pressure from expectations that Argentina will liquidate stored grain and soybeans after the country's currency devaluation and export tax cuts. That would stiffen competition for U.S. soybeans, which have achieved strong sales to China in recent weeks. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied against the euro on Tuesday after dipping against the common currency on an inconclusive Spanish election result, while traders looked to U.S. data later in the day for direction. * U.S. crude futures jumped away from 2009 lows in early Asian trading on Tuesday as the peak winter month took over as the prompt delivery contract, but milder weather than usual was capping heating demand and the price outlook for early 2016. * U.S. stocks ended stronger on Monday, helped by bounces in Apple and Microsoft as well as a rally in hospital stocks after more Americans signed up for subsidized health insurance. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Import prices Nov 1330 U.S. Export prices Nov 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0112 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 480.50 1.50 +0.31% -1.28% 486.95 49 CBOT corn 372.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.53% 372.74 50 CBOT soy 893.00 1.75 +0.20% +0.08% 873.93 63 CBOT rice $10.95 $0.00 +0.00% -1.44% $11.56 40 WTI crude $36.01 $0.20 +0.56% +3.69% $39.40 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.000 -0.05% +0.39% USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 -0.01% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)