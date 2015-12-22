* Soybeans tick up, rise for 3 out of 4 sessions; wheat climbs * Brazilian soybean crop forecast lowered on weather issues (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 22 U.S. soybean futures ticked higher on Tuesday, rising for three out of four sessions as irregular rainfall in top exporter Brazil prompted forecasters to lower production estimates. Wheat rebounded from Monday's decline, which was triggered by plentiful global supplies, while corn gained marginally. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had advanced 0.2 percent to $8.93 a bushel by 0326 GMT, March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.80-1/4 a bushel and corn gained quarter of a cent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel. "We combine Brazilian weather issues and net short speculative positioning, these are quite supportive for beans," said one agricultural commodities analyst. "There is no bull case scenario for beans, but people will be unwilling to sell beans at this stage." Brazil's 2015/16 soybean crop forecast was lowered to 97.9 million tonnes, from 101.1 million previously, because of irregular rainfall in the center-west and smaller northern and northeastern grain belts, local analyst Franca Junior said on Friday. Weekend rain was patchy in the center-west region and, despite more showers in the next couple of days, about 20 percent of Brazilian soybeans could still be facing stress, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. Still, gains in soybeans were capped by expectations that Argentina will liquidate stored grain and soybeans after the country's currency devaluation and export tax cuts. That would stiffen competition for U.S. soybeans, which have achieved strong sales to China in recent weeks. The wheat market is seen facing pressure from large world supplies. Russia's Agriculture Ministry has proposed that the government reduce or cancel its wheat export tax due to rouble volatility and a decline in global wheat benchmarks, Interfax news agency reported, citing first deputy minister Evgenii Gromyko. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 1,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 soymeal contracts, they said. Grains prices at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 480.25 1.25 +0.26% -0.77% 487.75 49 CBOT corn 372.25 0.25 +0.07% -0.53% 372.83 50 CBOT soy 893.00 1.75 +0.20% +1.82% 873.09 63 CBOT rice $10.97 $0.02 +0.18% -1.26% $11.56 41 WTI crude $36.11 $0.30 +0.84% +3.97% $39.40 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.009 +0.83% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.721 0.009 +1.21% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)