* Soybeans tick up, rise for 3 out of 4 sessions; wheat
climbs
* Brazilian soybean crop forecast lowered on weather issues
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 22 U.S. soybean futures ticked
higher on Tuesday, rising for three out of four sessions as
irregular rainfall in top exporter Brazil prompted forecasters
to lower production estimates.
Wheat rebounded from Monday's decline, which was triggered
by plentiful global supplies, while corn gained marginally.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had advanced
0.2 percent to $8.93 a bushel by 0326 GMT, March wheat
rose 0.3 percent to $4.80-1/4 a bushel and corn gained
quarter of a cent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel.
"We combine Brazilian weather issues and net short
speculative positioning, these are quite supportive for beans,"
said one agricultural commodities analyst.
"There is no bull case scenario for beans, but people will
be unwilling to sell beans at this stage."
Brazil's 2015/16 soybean crop forecast was lowered to 97.9
million tonnes, from 101.1 million previously, because of
irregular rainfall in the center-west and smaller northern and
northeastern grain belts, local analyst Franca Junior said on
Friday.
Weekend rain was patchy in the center-west region and,
despite more showers in the next couple of days, about 20
percent of Brazilian soybeans could still be facing stress, the
Commodity Weather Group said in a note.
Still, gains in soybeans were capped by expectations that
Argentina will liquidate stored grain and soybeans after the
country's currency devaluation and export tax cuts. That would
stiffen competition for U.S. soybeans, which have achieved
strong sales to China in recent weeks.
The wheat market is seen facing pressure from large world
supplies.
Russia's Agriculture Ministry has proposed that the
government reduce or cancel its wheat export tax due to rouble
volatility and a decline in global wheat benchmarks, Interfax
news agency reported, citing first deputy minister Evgenii
Gromyko.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT corn
contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources
said. The funds also were net sellers of 1,000 soybean contracts
and 3,000 soymeal contracts, they said.
Grains prices at 0326 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 480.25 1.25 +0.26% -0.77% 487.75 49
CBOT corn 372.25 0.25 +0.07% -0.53% 372.83 50
CBOT soy 893.00 1.75 +0.20% +1.82% 873.09 63
CBOT rice $10.97 $0.02 +0.18% -1.26% $11.56 41
WTI crude $36.11 $0.30 +0.84% +3.97% $39.40 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.009 +0.83% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.721 0.009 +1.21% -0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)