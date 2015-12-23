SYDNEY, Dec 23 U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive session to hit a near three-week low on Wednesday as abundant global supplies weighed on prices, despite some lingering concern over production in Europe and the Black Sea. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat was little changed at $4.71-1/2 a bushel, near a session low of $4.71 a bushel - the lowest since December 3. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday. * January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $8.86 a bushel, having closed down 0.67 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.14 percent to $3.65-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.56 percent in the previous session. * Concerns over Brazilian soybean and corn production eases slightly as forecast for the 11- to 15-day period in northern Brazil looked wetter through the day, MDA Weather Services said. * However, southern Brazil still looks too wet and central and northeastern areas appear dry, analysts noted. * Soybeans and corn remain under pressure from expectations that Argentine farmers will soon liquidate stored grain and soybeans after its currency devaluation and export tax cuts. That would stiffen competition for U.S. soybeans. * Dealers said mild weather in both North America and Europe had left many winter wheat crops without snow cover. Crops in central Ukraine and central Russia could be particularly vulnerable with temperatures expected to fall next week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down in Asian trading on Wednesday after data overnight painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy, with major currency pairs bobbing in narrow ranges as traders wound down in a holiday-heavy week. * U.S. crude oil prices have moved into a premium over internationally traded Brent as an unexpected drop in American inventories tightened the system, while global markets still suffer from ballooning oversupply. * Wall Street rallied across the board on Tuesday after oil prices recovered slightly and data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a fairly healthy clip in the third quarter. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer spending Nov 0745 France Detailed GDP Q3 0930 Britain GDP Final Q3 1330 U.S. Personal income Nov 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Nov 1500 U.S. New home sales Nov Grains prices at 0136 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 471.50 -0.25 -0.05% -1.57% 485.97 36 CBOT corn 365.75 -0.50 -0.14% -1.68% 372.49 38 CBOT soy 886.00 0.75 +0.08% -0.59% 874.68 55 CBOT rice $11.09 $0.00 +0.05% -2.12% $11.77 31 WTI crude $36.41 $0.27 +0.75% +4.81% $39.14 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.29% USD/AUD 0.723 0.000 -0.03% +0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)