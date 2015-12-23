* Wheat at its lowest since Dec. 3 on large supplies * Corn drop to near 1 wk low, soybean edge higher (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Chicago corn eased for a third straight session on Wednesday to hit a near one-week low as ample supplies across the globe anchored prices. Wheat was little changed after dropping to its lowest since Dec. 3 earlier in the session while soybeans edged higher on bargain buying after two days of declines. Chicago Board Of Trade corn for March delivery fell 0.1 percent to $3.65-3/4 a bushel by 0247 GMT after dropping to its lowest since Dec. 17. Corn slid 1.6 percent in the previous session. March wheat was flat at $4.71-3/4 a bushel, near a session low of $4.71 a bushel, and January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $8.87-1/2 a bushel. "Grain markets are likely to remain in a bearish trend as supply is huge and demand is really slow," said one Singapore-based trader. "Buyers are taking shipments hand-to-mouth because there is lot of supply around." Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its outlook for domestic corn supplies more than expected, due to weakening export demand. In the wheat market, U.S. exporters are facing stiff competition from Black Sea and European suppliers. For soybeans, concerns over Brazilian production eased slightly as forecasts for the 11- to 15-day period in northern Brazil looked wetter, MDA Weather Services said. However, southern Brazil still looks too wet and central and northeastern areas appear dry, analysts noted. There is additional pressure on soybeans and corn on expectations that Argentine farmers will soon liquidate stored grain and soybeans after its currency devaluation and export tax cuts. That would stiffen competition for U.S. soybeans. Dealers said mild weather in both North America and Europe had left many winter wheat crops without snow cover. Crops in central Ukraine and central Russia could be particularly vulnerable with temperatures expected to fall next week. Grains prices at 0247 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 471.75 0.00 +0.00% -3.08% 486.66 36 CBOT corn 365.75 -0.50 -0.14% -2.34% 372.52 38 CBOT soy 887.50 2.25 +0.25% -0.53% 873.74 56 CBOT rice $11.09 $0.00 +0.05% -2.12% $11.77 31 WTI crude $36.34 $0.20 +0.55% +4.61% $39.14 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.011 +1.04% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.724 0.011 +1.57% +0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)