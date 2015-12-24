By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 24 U.S wheat took a breather on Thursday, lingering near a three-week low. The grain was poised to record its biggest weekly loss in six weeks as ample global supply and uncompetitive U.S. supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat down nearly 3.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in six weeks. * January soybeans down nearly 1 percent for the week, giving back nearly half of the gains from the previous week. * March corn down nearly 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in six weeks. * Wheat hit a near three-week low of $4.68 a bushel on Wednesday when the grain posted its third consecutive session loss. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 120,000 tonnes of Argentine wheat in a tender that highlighted the intense competition U.S. sellers face on the world market. * There were no offers in Egypt's tender for U.S. wheat, which is considered too expensive to compete on the global market, traders said. * Forecasts for snow in U.S. wheat-growing areas, including Kansas and Texas, added pressure to prices, traders said. Snow cover could protect dormant crops from damage from frigid temperatures this winter. * Forecasts for beneficial rains in Brazil, the world's top soybean producer, weighed on prices. MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen got off to a subdued start on Thursday in what is likely to be a languid session with much of the Western world already shuttered for the Christmas and year-end holidays. * U.S. crude prices continued rising in early trading on Thursday, headed for an 11 percent rise from its low on Monday in the week leading up to Christmas, as the U.S. market tightened on the back of falling supplies and looming exports. * Wall Street rallied for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, propelled by sharp gains in energy stocks as a rebound in oil prices boosted sentiment heading into the Christmas holiday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 469.75 0.25 +0.05% -0.42% 485.02 34 CBOT corn 365.25 -0.25 -0.07% -0.27% 372.32 38 CBOT soy 884.50 2.75 +0.31% -0.08% 875.33 54 CBOT rice $11.16 $0.00 +0.00% -0.36% $11.74 38 WTI crude $37.79 $0.29 +0.77% +4.57% $39.01 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.001 +0.06% -0.35% USD/AUD 0.724 0.001 +0.14% +0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)