By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 24 U.S wheat took a breather on
Thursday, lingering near a three-week low. The grain was poised
to record its biggest weekly loss in six weeks as ample global
supply and uncompetitive U.S. supplies weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat down nearly 3.5
percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in six weeks.
* January soybeans down nearly 1 percent for the week,
giving back nearly half of the gains from the previous week.
* March corn down nearly 2.5 percent for the week, the
biggest weekly loss in six weeks.
* Wheat hit a near three-week low of $4.68 a bushel on
Wednesday when the grain posted its third consecutive session
loss.
* Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 120,000
tonnes of Argentine wheat in a tender that highlighted the
intense competition U.S. sellers face on the world market.
* There were no offers in Egypt's tender for U.S. wheat,
which is considered too expensive to compete on the global
market, traders said.
* Forecasts for snow in U.S. wheat-growing areas, including
Kansas and Texas, added pressure to prices, traders said. Snow
cover could protect dormant crops from damage from frigid
temperatures this winter.
* Forecasts for beneficial rains in Brazil, the world's top
soybean producer, weighed on prices.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar, euro and yen got off to a subdued start on
Thursday in what is likely to be a languid session with much of
the Western world already shuttered for the Christmas and
year-end holidays.
* U.S. crude prices continued rising in early trading on
Thursday, headed for an 11 percent rise from its low on Monday
in the week leading up to Christmas, as the U.S. market
tightened on the back of falling supplies and looming exports.
* Wall Street rallied for the third consecutive session on
Wednesday, propelled by sharp gains in energy stocks as a
rebound in oil prices boosted sentiment heading into the
Christmas holiday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0119 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 469.75 0.25 +0.05% -0.42% 485.02 34
CBOT corn 365.25 -0.25 -0.07% -0.27% 372.32 38
CBOT soy 884.50 2.75 +0.31% -0.08% 875.33 54
CBOT rice $11.16 $0.00 +0.00% -0.36% $11.74 38
WTI crude $37.79 $0.29 +0.77% +4.57% $39.01 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.001 +0.06% -0.35%
USD/AUD 0.724 0.001 +0.14% +0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)