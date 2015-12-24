* Wheat near lowest since Dec 3 on stiff export competition * Soybeans rise, snap 3 days of decline; corn at 1-week low (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Chicago wheat held near a three-week low on Thursday, on track for its biggest weekly decline in six as U.S. exporters fail to win much business in heavily supplied global markets. Soybeans edged higher after three days of decline in choppy trade ahead of the Christmas holiday, while corn hit its lowest in one week. Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) March wheat is down nearly 3.5 percent this week, the most in six weeks. March corn has lost 2.5 percent over the same period, also its biggest weekly loss since the week ended Nov. 13. January soybeans - despite Thursday's rebound - have still dropped almost 1 percent this week, giving back nearly half of its gains from the previous week. "There is pressure on CBOT wheat as buyers are closely watching Argentina's plans to export more grain," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Buyers are watching devaluation of Argentina's currency, which means they have greater incentive to export higher volumes of wheat, corn and soybeans." Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 120,000 tonnes of Argentine wheat in a tender that highlighted the intense competition U.S. sellers face on the world market. There were no offers in Egypt's tender for U.S. wheat, which is considered too expensive to compete on the global market, traders said. Forecasts for snow in U.S. wheat-growing areas, including Kansas and Texas, added pressure to prices, traders said. Snow cover could protect dormant crops from damage from frigid temperatures this winter. Globally, wheat production is expected to reach a record high, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which this month raised its estimate for Argentina's 2015/16 wheat exports because of government policy changes. In other news in the wheat market, the Euronext exchange said on Wednesday that it will launch 2018 positions for its main wheat futures contract, reversing previous plans to phase it out by then in favour of a new wheat contract. Forecasts for beneficial rains in Brazil, the world's top soybean producer, also weighed on prices. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT soybean contracts and 2,000 each of corn and wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 3,000 soymeal contracts and net buyers of 1,000 soyoil contracts. Prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 470.00 0.50 +0.11% -1.88% 485.92 35 CBOT corn 365.00 -0.50 -0.14% -1.88% 372.47 38 CBOT soy 883.50 1.75 +0.20% -0.87% 874.60 53 CBOT rice $11.16 $0.00 +0.00% -0.36% $11.74 38 WTI crude $37.73 $0.23 +0.61% +4.40% $39.00 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.011 +1.03% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.725 0.012 +1.73% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)