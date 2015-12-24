* Wheat near lowest since Dec 3 on stiff export competition
* Soybeans rise, snap 3 days of decline; corn at 1-week low
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Chicago wheat held near a
three-week low on Thursday, on track for its biggest weekly
decline in six as U.S. exporters fail to win much business in
heavily supplied global markets.
Soybeans edged higher after three days of decline in choppy
trade ahead of the Christmas holiday, while corn hit its lowest
in one week.
Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) March wheat is down
nearly 3.5 percent this week, the most in six weeks. March corn
has lost 2.5 percent over the same period, also its
biggest weekly loss since the week ended Nov. 13.
January soybeans - despite Thursday's rebound - have
still dropped almost 1 percent this week, giving back nearly
half of its gains from the previous week.
"There is pressure on CBOT wheat as buyers are closely
watching Argentina's plans to export more grain," said Kaname
Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Buyers are watching devaluation of Argentina's currency,
which means they have greater incentive to export higher volumes
of wheat, corn and soybeans."
Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 120,000 tonnes
of Argentine wheat in a tender that highlighted the intense
competition U.S. sellers face on the world market.
There were no offers in Egypt's tender for U.S. wheat, which
is considered too expensive to compete on the global market,
traders said.
Forecasts for snow in U.S. wheat-growing areas, including
Kansas and Texas, added pressure to prices, traders said. Snow
cover could protect dormant crops from damage from frigid
temperatures this winter.
Globally, wheat production is expected to reach a record
high, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which
this month raised its estimate for Argentina's 2015/16 wheat
exports because of government policy changes.
In other news in the wheat market, the Euronext exchange
said on Wednesday that it will launch 2018 positions for its
main wheat futures contract, reversing previous plans to phase
it out by then in favour of a new wheat contract.
Forecasts for beneficial rains in Brazil, the world's top
soybean producer, also weighed on prices.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT soybean
contracts and 2,000 each of corn and wheat contracts on
Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers
of 3,000 soymeal contracts and net buyers of 1,000 soyoil
contracts.
Prices at 0312 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 470.00 0.50 +0.11% -1.88% 485.92 35
CBOT corn 365.00 -0.50 -0.14% -1.88% 372.47 38
CBOT soy 883.50 1.75 +0.20% -0.87% 874.60 53
CBOT rice $11.16 $0.00 +0.00% -0.36% $11.74 38
WTI crude $37.73 $0.23 +0.61% +4.40% $39.00 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.011 +1.03% +0.23%
USD/AUD 0.725 0.012 +1.73% +0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)