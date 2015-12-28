* Rains aid Brazilian soybean crop * Corn falls for fifth session * Wheat firms for the first time in five sessions SYDNEY, Dec 28 U.S. soybeans fell for a fifth straight session on Monday to hit an 11-day low as rains across Brazil's key producing region eased concerns of potential yield losses in the world's largest exporter. Corn fell for a fifth consecutive session, while wheat rose nearly 0.5 percent in muted trading as the market reopened for the first time since the Christmas holiday. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.41 percent to $8.71-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $8.71 a bushel - the lowest since December 17. Soybeans closed down 0.7 percent on December 24. Traders said the losses have been triggered by heavy rains in Brazil's key producing state of Mato Grosso. "There has been heavy rains in South America and for soybeans particularly, Mato Grossa received some good moisture with forecasts also calling for follow-up rains," said a Sydney-based grains broker, who spoke on condition of not being named as he is not authorised to talk to the media. Brazil is the world's second largest producer of soybeans and the largest exporter of the oilseed. Favourable production in South America would like reduce the competitiveness of U.S. supplies, which have seen strong interest in recent weeks. Export sales of U.S. soybeans were strong last week at about 2.1 million tonnes, the USDA said. Analysts had expected sales of 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. March corn fell 0.14 percent to $3.64 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session. Traders said corn, like soybeans, was under pressure from the better production prospects in South America. March wheat rose 0.53 percent to $4.70 a bushel after closing down 0.4 percent on December 24. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 370,335 tonnes were the largest in three weeks and within analyst expectations that ranged from 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes, USDA data showed. However, Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, last week bought Argentine wheat in a tender, in a sign that policy measures by Argentina's new government are spurring exports, traders said. Grains prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 469.75 2.25 +0.48% +0.05% 483.95 36 CBOT corn 364.25 -0.25 -0.07% -0.34% 372.10 38 CBOT soy 869.00 -4.00 -0.46% -1.19% 873.05 43 CBOT rice $11.12 $0.04 +0.36% +0.27% $11.70 38 WTI crude $37.87 -$0.23 -0.60% +0.99% $38.89 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 $0.000 -0.03% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.727 0.003 +0.44% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)