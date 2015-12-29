* Corn falls to linger near one-month low
* Wheat firms for first time in six sessions
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 29 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Tuesday, rebounding from losses of more than 1 percent in the
previous session when the oilseed hit a near two-week low, but
gains were capped due to forecasts for rains in the world's
largest oilseed exporter Brazil.
Wheat rose nearly 0.5 percent, firming for the first in five
sessions, while corn edged lower for a sixth consecutive session
to hover close to a near one-month low.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans, the most
actively traded contract, rose 0.35 percent to $8.64-1/4 a
bushel after closing down 1.3 percent in the previous session
when prices fell to an 11-day low of $8.60-1/2 a bushel.
"The market has been keeping an eye on Brazil very, very
closely and the rains and forecasts for further events are
easing any concerns about potential dry weather," said Andrew
Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia.
Brazil's Mato Grosso region received much needed rains over
Christmas, while updated weather models called for beneficial
moisture this week, relieving areas most in need.
Front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.60-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.96 percent in the previous session
when prices fell to a near one-month low of $3.60-1/2 a bushel.
Corn is under pressure amid bearish fundamentals and
Argentina's currency devaluation and export tax cuts. Argentine
is one of the world's largest grain exporters.
The Argentina's policies are expected to push millions of
tonnes of pent up grains supply into the international market at
a time when the world is already seeing record stockpiles.
March wheat rose 0.43 percent to $4.68-1/2 a bushel
after closing down 0.2 percent on Monday - the fifth consecutive
daily loss.
Analysts noted some support from flooding in southern
Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas may threaten that region's soft
red winter wheat, but ample global supplies continue to keep a
downbeat tone to the market.
Grains prices at 0154 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 468.50 2.00 +0.43% +0.21% 482.88 36
CBOT corn 360.75 -0.25 -0.07% -1.03% 371.81 31
CBOT soy 864.25 3.00 +0.35% -1.00% 873.17 41
CBOT rice $11.33 $0.00 +0.00% +1.48% $11.66 51
WTI crude $36.75 -$0.06 -0.16% -3.54% $38.72 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.002 +0.14% +0.06%
USD/AUD 0.725 0.001 +0.10% +0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)