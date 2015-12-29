* Corn falls to linger near one-month low * Wheat firms for first time in six sessions By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 29 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session when the oilseed hit a near two-week low, but gains were capped due to forecasts for rains in the world's largest oilseed exporter Brazil. Wheat rose nearly 0.5 percent, firming for the first in five sessions, while corn edged lower for a sixth consecutive session to hover close to a near one-month low. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.35 percent to $8.64-1/4 a bushel after closing down 1.3 percent in the previous session when prices fell to an 11-day low of $8.60-1/2 a bushel. "The market has been keeping an eye on Brazil very, very closely and the rains and forecasts for further events are easing any concerns about potential dry weather," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. Brazil's Mato Grosso region received much needed rains over Christmas, while updated weather models called for beneficial moisture this week, relieving areas most in need. Front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.60-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.96 percent in the previous session when prices fell to a near one-month low of $3.60-1/2 a bushel. Corn is under pressure amid bearish fundamentals and Argentina's currency devaluation and export tax cuts. Argentine is one of the world's largest grain exporters. The Argentina's policies are expected to push millions of tonnes of pent up grains supply into the international market at a time when the world is already seeing record stockpiles. March wheat rose 0.43 percent to $4.68-1/2 a bushel after closing down 0.2 percent on Monday - the fifth consecutive daily loss. Analysts noted some support from flooding in southern Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas may threaten that region's soft red winter wheat, but ample global supplies continue to keep a downbeat tone to the market. Grains prices at 0154 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 468.50 2.00 +0.43% +0.21% 482.88 36 CBOT corn 360.75 -0.25 -0.07% -1.03% 371.81 31 CBOT soy 864.25 3.00 +0.35% -1.00% 873.17 41 CBOT rice $11.33 $0.00 +0.00% +1.48% $11.66 51 WTI crude $36.75 -$0.06 -0.16% -3.54% $38.72 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.002 +0.14% +0.06% USD/AUD 0.725 0.001 +0.10% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)