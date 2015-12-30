* Wheat firms on fund buying * Market anxious of U.S. storm impact * Corn firms, soybeans extends rally into second session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 30 U.S. wheat rose for a second session on Wednesday to extend two-day gains to nearly 2.5 percent as concerns over potential adverse weather in the United States triggered fund buying, pushing prices to more than a one-week top. Soybeans also rose, extending a rebound from an 11-day low into a second session, while corn also edged higher. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures touched $4.78 a bushel, the highest since Dec. 22, and were trading up 0.4 percent at $4.77-3/4 a bushel at 0243 GMT. Wheat rose 2 percent in the previous session, the biggest one-day gain in nearly a month. "Storms in the U.S. have caused flooding in parts of the country which is creating concerns about grain logistics," Hannah Jansen, chief analyst at Profarmer Australia, said in a note to clients. Heavy weekend storms caused flooding in parts of the southern U.S. Midwest, threatening the region's soft red winter wheat, crop experts said on Monday. But Jansen said widespread crop losses were unlikely. "Whilst there is some talk of potential impacts of these storms on U.S. winter wheat crops, whilst the crop remains under snow - and will do for some months - such talk is all speculative." Fund buying comes after weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed non-commercial traders widened their net short position in CBOT wheat in the week to Dec. 22 by about 17,000 lots, to 105,706 contracts, the fourth-largest net short in records dating to 2006. March soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $8.69-1/2 a bushel after closing up 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Analysts attributed the gains to a rebound from an 11-day low touched earlier in the week but gains were limited by forecasts for much-needed rainfall in Brazil's top soy state, Mato Grosso. March corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.63-1/2 a bushel after firming 0.4 percent in the previous session. Although extending gains into a second session, traders said the removal of Argentina's export duties continues to weigh on corn values. Selling by Argentinian farmers is expected to bring increased competition to the export market. Grains prices at 0243 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.50 1.75 +0.37% +2.36% 482.53 50 CBOT corn 363.50 1.00 +0.28% +0.69% 371.72 39 CBOT soy 869.25 3.50 +0.40% +0.93% 873.62 50 CBOT rice $11.86 -$0.08 -0.63% +4.72% $11.64 69 WTI crude $37.19 -$0.68 -1.80% +1.03% $38.60 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.001 +0.06% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.728 -0.002 -0.23% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)