* Wheat under pressure from ample global supplies * Market watching potential supply issues in U.S. and Russia * Corn falls, soybeans firm By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 31 U.S. wheat ticked higher on Thursday, rebounding from a loss in the previous session, but the grain is poised to record an annual decline of more than 20 percent as ample global supplies weigh on prices. Corn edged lower and is set to record its third consecutive annual loss, while soybeans is set for a 13.8 percent yearly decline. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.32 percent to $4.71-1/4 a bushel after closing down 1.26 percent in the previous session. Despite edging higher, wheat is set for a yearly loss of 20.18 percent, the second-biggest annual loss since 2008. "The market is focused on the ample supply of wheat globally," said Hannah Johnson, chief analyst at Profarmer Australia, in a note to clients. Weekend storms and flooding in parts of the southern U.S. Midwest may threaten the region's soft red winter wheat and that could eat into the excess global supply. However, the extent of the damage will not be confirmed until next year. A forecast plunge in temperatures in parts of Russia could also pose risks to winter grains after abnormally warm weather in recent weeks reduced protective snow cover. Front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.58-3/4 a bushel after closing down 1 percent on Wednesday. Corn fell nearly 10 percent during 2015, the third consecutive annual decline. Front-month soybeans rose 0.34 percent to $8.78-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.63 percent on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0200 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 471.25 1.50 +0.32% -0.95% 481.68 42 CBOT corn 358.75 -0.25 -0.07% -1.03% 371.19 31 CBOT soy 871.75 1.50 +0.17% +0.69% 873.98 53 CBOT rice $11.81 -$0.01 -0.08% +4.24% $11.64 65 WTI crude $36.74 $0.14 +0.38% -2.98% $38.45 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.729 0.001 +0.10% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)