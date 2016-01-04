SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Chicago wheat kicked off the
new year with modest gains as prices were underpinned by
short-covering and concerns about the U.S. weather after the
grain market suffered deep losses in 2015.
Corn and soybeans was largely unchanged in early Asian
trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat gained 0.2
percent to $4.70-3/4 a bushel by 0120 GMT on growing concerns
over the U.S. weather. Wheat lost around a fifth of its
value last year.
* Heavy storms have caused flooding in parts of the southern
U.S. Midwest, threatening the region's soft red winter wheat.
* A swath of eastern Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and southern
Illinois received 3 to 7 inches (7.5 to 18 cm) of rain with
localized totals of up to 10 inches (25 cm), MDA Weather
Services said in a note to clients last week.
* U.S. grain farmers are scrambling to find shelter for
their crops and handlers are hunting for alternative
transportation routes, as floods shut waterways from Illinois to
Missouri.
* Still, ample global supplies of wheat, corn and soybeans
are likely to limit gains in the agricultural markets.
* Brazil's Mato Grosso region has received much-needed rains
over the past 10 days, relieving soybean producing area in the
need of moisture.
* Weekly export sales data for soybeans was bearish for
prices on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported
sales of U.S. soybeans in the week to Dec. 24 at 478,800 tonnes,
below a range of trade estimates and a marketing year low.
* Corn and soybeans each declined for a third
straight year in 2015, with corn down 9.6 percent and soybeans
down 14.5 percent.
* In other news that is likely to be supportive for corn
prices, India will soon ask state-run traders to import half a
million tonnes of duty-free corn after a second straight drought
cut output, in what would be the country's first overseas
purchase in 16 years.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares began their first trading of 2016 on a
cautious note on Monday. U.S. stock futures were up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)