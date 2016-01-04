* Soybeans fall for 2nd day, Brazilian rains add pressure
* Wheat almost flat, market eyes U.S. weather; corn eases
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 U.S. soybean futures slid for a
second session on Monday as the market remained under pressure
at the start of 2016 with much-needed rains boosting crops in
Brazil's top producing areas.
Wheat was largely unchanged as the market was torn between
concerns over adverse weather for U.S. soft red winter wheat and
abundant world supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had fallen 0.6
percent to $8.65-3/4 a bushel by 0304 GMT and wheat for March
delivery eased a quarter of a cent to $4.69-3/4 a bushel.
March corn was down 0.1 percent at $3.58-1/4 a bushel.
Corn and soybeans each declined for a third
straight year in 2015, with corn down 9.6 percent and soybeans
down 14.5 percent. Wheat lost around a fifth of its value
last year.
Brazil's Mato Grosso region has received much-needed rains
over the past 10 days, relieving a soybean producing area in the
need of moisture.
Weekly export sales data for soybeans was bearish for prices
on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported sales
of U.S. soybeans in the week to Dec. 24 at 478,800 tonnes, below
a range of trade estimates and a marketing year low.
"We are seeing pressure on beans as dry areas in Brazil have
received some rains, things are improving for the South American
crop," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Exports business is pretty slow for the U.S. beans at the
start of the year."
Ample global supplies of wheat, corn and soybeans are likely
to limit gains in the agricultural markets.
For wheat, heavy storms have caused flooding in parts of the
southern U.S. Midwest, threatening the region's soft red winter
wheat.
A swath of eastern Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and southern
Illinois received 3 to 7 inches (7.5 to 18 cm) of rain with
localised totals of up to 10 inches (25 cm), MDA Weather
Services said in a note to clients last week.
U.S. grain farmers are scrambling to find shelter for their
crops and handlers are hunting for alternative transportation
routes, as floods shut waterways from Illinois to Missouri.
In news that is likely to support corn prices, India will
soon ask state-run traders to import half a million tonnes of
duty-free corn after a second straight drought cut output, in
what would be the country's first overseas purchase in 16 years.
Prices at 0259 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 469.75 -0.25 -0.05% +0.00% 481.13 39
CBOT corn 358.25 -0.50 -0.14% -0.21% 370.81 31
CBOT rice $11.73 -$0.11 -0.89% -0.72% $11.61 67
WTI crude $37.68 $0.64 +1.73% +2.95% $38.36 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.001 +0.13% +0.11%
USD/AUD 0.723 -0.007 -0.93% -0.65%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)