SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Chicago corn edged higher on
Tuesday as the market took a breather after sliding in the last
session to its lowest since early September on concerns over
global demand growth and ample supplies.
Wheat gained marginally in early Asian trade after dropping
to a one-month low on Monday, while soybeans rose from a
two-week low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago agricultural futures fell sharply on Monday as
worries about economic growth in China and the dollar's strength
raised concerns about global demand for U.S. commodities.
* A private survey showed China's factory activity
contracted for the 10th straight month in December. The report
on the world's second largest economy triggered a sell-off in
stock markets around the globe, with the weakness spilling into
commodities markets.
* There was additional pressure on corn, wheat and soybeans
stemming from favourable weather and plentiful supplies of all
three products.
* Rain in centre-west and northern Brazil this week should
ease concerns about the soy crop before harvesting,
meteorologists said on Monday.
* Somar meteorologists forecast more than 150 millimetres (6
inches) of rain in the Araguaia Valley, northern Goias,
Tocantins, Bahia, and in southern Maranhao a Piaui.
* Condition ratings for winter wheat in Illinois declined
during December after heavy rains flooded part of the state, but
more than half the crop was still seen as good to excellent, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.
* The spotlight is on grain and oilseed shipments from
Argentina which has reduced tax on soybean exports to 30 percent
from 35 percent. It has scrapped taxes on corn and wheat.
* Data published on Monday by CIARA-CEC, Argentina's chamber
of grains exporting and soy crushing companies, showed firms
sold $752.3 million to the central bank from exports between
Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. That was more than double the amount sold
in the whole of November.
* Large speculators increased their net short position in
CBOT corn in the week to Dec. 29, regulatory data released on
Monday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets were on the ropes for a second
straight session on Tuesday as investors waited anxiously to see
if Beijing can head off the latest selling stampede in Chinese
stocks.
Grains prices at 0123 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 459.50 1.25 +0.27% -2.23% 479.66 29
CBOT corn 354.25 2.75 +0.78% -1.25% 369.98 29
CBOT soy 859.25 3.25 +0.38% -0.58% 873.80 42
CBOT rice $11.69 -$0.08 -0.72% -1.10% $11.61 61
WTI crude $36.87 $0.11 +0.30% -0.46% $38.21 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.000 +0.01% -0.26%
USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 +0.03% -1.45%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)