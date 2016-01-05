* Short-covering supports corn, wheat, soybeans after losses * Concerns over China's economy, supply surplus cap gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Chicago corn edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding after sliding in the previous session on concerns over global demand growth and ample supplies to its lowest since early September. Wheat also gained marginally after dropping to a one-month low on Monday, while soybeans rose from a two-week low. "China is a big concern, everyone is more bearish on commodities," said one agricultural commodities analyst in Australia. "The only thing that seems to be supporting grains and oilseeds today is short-covering as CFTC data showed investors have increase their net short positions." Large speculators increased their net short positions in Chicago Board of Trade March (CBOT) corn in the week to Dec. 29, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short positions in CBOT wheat and soybeans. CBOT March corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.53-3/4 a bushel by 0319 GMT, March wheat added 0.3 percent to $4.59-3/4, and January soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $8.68. On a continuation chart, corn slid to its lowest since early September at $3.50-1/2 a bushel on Monday, while wheat hit a one-month low of $4.56 a bushel. Soybeans dropped to $8.61-3/4 a bushel, lowest since Dec. 17. Chicago agricultural futures fell sharply on Monday as worries about economic growth in China and the dollar's strength raised concerns about global demand for U.S. commodities. A private survey showed China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December. There was additional pressure on corn, wheat and soybeans stemming from favourable weather and plentiful supplies. Rain in centre-west and northern Brazil this week should ease concerns about the soy crop before harvesting, meteorologists said on Monday. And while condition ratings for winter wheat in Illinois declined during December after heavy rains, more than half the crop was still seen as good to excellent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The spotlight is on grain and oilseed shipments from Argentina, which has reduced its tax on soybean exports to 30 percent from 35 percent and scrapped taxes on corn and wheat. Data published on Monday by CIARA-CEC, Argentina's chamber of grains exporting and soy crushing companies, showed exporters exchanged with the central bank $752.3 million earned from exports between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. That was more than double the amount exchanged in the whole of November. Prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.75 1.50 +0.33% -2.18% 479.67 29 CBOT corn 353.75 2.25 +0.64% -1.39% 369.97 26 CBOT soy 860.25 4.25 +0.50% -0.46% 873.83 45 CBOT rice $11.69 -$0.08 -0.72% -1.10% $11.61 61 WTI crude $37.08 $0.32 +0.87% +0.11% $38.22 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.081 -$0.001 -0.14% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.721 0.002 +0.28% -1.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)