* Short-covering supports corn, wheat, soybeans after losses
* Concerns over China's economy, supply surplus cap gains
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Chicago corn edged higher on
Tuesday, rebounding after sliding in the previous session on
concerns over global demand growth and ample supplies to its
lowest since early September.
Wheat also gained marginally after dropping to a one-month
low on Monday, while soybeans rose from a two-week low.
"China is a big concern, everyone is more bearish on
commodities," said one agricultural commodities analyst in
Australia. "The only thing that seems to be supporting grains
and oilseeds today is short-covering as CFTC data showed
investors have increase their net short positions."
Large speculators increased their net short positions in
Chicago Board of Trade March (CBOT) corn in the week to Dec. 29,
regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures
Trading Commission's weekly commitments report also showed that
noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds,
increased their net short positions in CBOT wheat and soybeans.
CBOT March corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.53-3/4 a bushel
by 0319 GMT, March wheat added 0.3 percent to $4.59-3/4,
and January soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $8.68.
On a continuation chart, corn slid to its lowest since
early September at $3.50-1/2 a bushel on Monday, while wheat
hit a one-month low of $4.56 a bushel. Soybeans
dropped to $8.61-3/4 a bushel, lowest since Dec. 17.
Chicago agricultural futures fell sharply on Monday as
worries about economic growth in China and the dollar's strength
raised concerns about global demand for U.S. commodities.
A private survey showed China's factory activity contracted
for the 10th straight month in December.
There was additional pressure on corn, wheat and soybeans
stemming from favourable weather and plentiful supplies.
Rain in centre-west and northern Brazil this week should
ease concerns about the soy crop before harvesting,
meteorologists said on Monday.
And while condition ratings for winter wheat in Illinois
declined during December after heavy rains, more than half the
crop was still seen as good to excellent, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
The spotlight is on grain and oilseed shipments from
Argentina, which has reduced its tax on soybean exports to 30
percent from 35 percent and scrapped taxes on corn and wheat.
Data published on Monday by CIARA-CEC, Argentina's chamber
of grains exporting and soy crushing companies, showed exporters
exchanged with the central bank $752.3 million earned from
exports between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. That was more than double
the amount exchanged in the whole of November.
Prices at 0319 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 459.75 1.50 +0.33% -2.18% 479.67 29
CBOT corn 353.75 2.25 +0.64% -1.39% 369.97 26
CBOT soy 860.25 4.25 +0.50% -0.46% 873.83 45
CBOT rice $11.69 -$0.08 -0.72% -1.10% $11.61 61
WTI crude $37.08 $0.32 +0.87% +0.11% $38.22 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.081 -$0.001 -0.14% -0.41%
USD/AUD 0.721 0.002 +0.28% -1.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
