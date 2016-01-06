SINGAPORE, Jan 6 U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, giving up some of last session's gains as forecasts of record exports from Brazil and a lack of demand for U.S. shipments weighed on the market. Corn and wheat prices rose for a second day, with short-covering by investors underpinning prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Bearish fundamentals continue to provide headwinds to the U.S. soybean market. U.S. exports are weakening and good crop weather in South America has raised expectations for a bumper harvest in the months ahead. * Brazil will likely export a record 57 million tonnes of soybeans in 2016, with new northern ports shipping most of the 4 million tonnes increase from last year, cereal exporters association Anec said on Tuesday. * Brazil's largest port of Santos is operating at full capacity and rains in southern Brazil triggered by El Nino are expected to slow shipments from Rio Grande, São Francisco do Sul and Paranaguá ports, Anec said in a report. * Rain in centre-west and northern Brazil this week should ease concerns about the soy crop before harvesting, meteorologists said on Monday. * In the Black Sea region, the UkrAgroConsult consultancy raised its forecast for Ukraine's 2015/16 wheat exports to 14 million tonnes from 13 million on Tuesday citing a higher harvest and a fall in ending stocks. * While condition ratings for winter wheat in Illinois declined during December following heavy rains, more than half the crop was still seen as good to excellent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Short-covering remains the main driver in corn and wheat markets. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 3,500 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 3,000 wheat contracts and 1,000 soybean contracts, they said. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks were subdued early on Wednesday as floundering crude oil prices continued to dampen risk sentiment, while the dollar and yen drew support from anxiety over global growth and geopolitical risk stemming from Iran-Saudi tensions. Prices at 0112 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 462.25 1.00 +0.22% -1.65% 479.75 35 CBOT corn 354.00 1.00 +0.28% -1.32% 369.98 31 CBOT soy 856.50 -0.75 -0.09% -0.90% 873.71 44 CBOT rice $11.85 -$0.08 -0.63% +0.13% $11.60 63 WTI crude $36.20 $0.23 +0.64% -1.52% $38.04 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.074 -$0.009 -0.83% -1.10% USD/AUD 0.716 -0.003 -0.38% -1.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)