* Brazil soybean exports seen hitting record this year * Corn, wheat prices firm as investors cover short positions (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 6 U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, giving up some of last session's gains as forecasts of record exports from Brazil and a lack of demand for U.S. shipments weighed on the market. Corn and wheat prices rose for a second day, with short-covering by investors underpinning prices. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans had eased 0.1 percent to $8.56-1/2 a bushel by 0230 GMT, corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.53-1/2 a bushel and wheat added 0.1 percent to $4.61-1/2 a bushel. On a continuation chart, the most-active soybean contract on Monday hit $8.53-1/4, the lowest since late November. "For soybeans, there are some bearish fundamentals that are keeping a lid on the prices," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "Brazil is expected to export record volumes of soybeans this year." U.S. soybean exports are weakening and good crop weather in South America has raised expectations for a bumper harvest in the months ahead. Brazil will likely export a record 57 million tonnes of soybeans in 2016, with new northern ports shipping most of the 4-million tonne increase from last year, cereal exporters association Anec said on Tuesday. Rain in centre-west and northern Brazil this week should ease concerns about the soy crop before harvesting, meteorologists said on Monday. In the Black Sea region, the UkrAgroConsult consultancy raised its forecast for Ukraine's 2015/16 wheat exports to 14 million tonnes from 13 million on Tuesday citing a higher harvest and a fall in ending stocks. While condition ratings for winter wheat in Illinois declined during December following heavy rains, more than half the crop was still seen as good to excellent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Short-covering remains the main driver in corn and wheat markets. "Agricultural markets are being driven mostly by a broad short-covering," said Deane. "CFTC data showed that investors had moved into net short position in all the major U.S.-traded agriculture markets." Commodity funds bought an estimated net 3,500 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 3,000 wheat contracts and 1,000 soybean contracts, they said. Wheat slid to $4.56 a bushel in the last session, the lowest since June 2010, while corn on Monday dropped to a six-month low of $3.50-1/2 a bushel. Grains prices at 0230 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 461.50 0.25 +0.05% -1.81% 479.73 33 CBOT corn 353.50 0.50 +0.14% -1.46% 369.96 28 CBOT soy 856.50 -0.75 -0.09% -0.90% 873.71 44 CBOT rice $11.83 -$0.10 -0.84% -0.08% $11.60 60 WTI crude $36.00 $0.03 +0.08% -2.07% $38.03 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 -$0.007 -0.62% -0.88% USD/AUD 0.712 -0.007 -1.02% -2.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)