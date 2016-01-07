* Soybeans dip after gaining for the past two sessions * Wheat flat after short-covering bounce, market eyes USDA (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 7 U.S. corn slipped on Thursday to trade near a six-month low hit in the previous session, while soybeans eased after gaining over the past two days as expectations of bumper South American production anchored prices. Wheat was little changed, after climbing for two sessions on the back of short-covering by investors. Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.52-3/4 a bushel by 0252 GMT, after hitting a six-month low of $3.50-1/4 on Wednesday. Soybeans gave up 0.2 percent to $8.63-1/4 a bushel and wheat slid quarter of a cent to $4.62-1/2 a bushel. "Supplies are certainly looking very good, we have improved crop prospects in South America for both corn and soybeans," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "It is a buyers' market." Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate for Argentina's 2015/16 corn output but left its forecast for the soybean crop unchanged, trade sources said. Soy harvesting has started in Brazil's top two growing states Mato Grosso and Parana, with farmers concerned over irregular rains causing damage in the center-west soy belt. Harvesting is probably less than 1 percent complete in Mato Grosso, behind this time last year, said Endrigo Dalcin, president of state growers' association Aprosoja. Grain prices could, however, draw support from bouts of short-covering by funds ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report scheduled for release on Jan. 12. Concerns that adverse weather in the hard and soft red winter wheat belts of the United States could reduce yields prompted short-covering in the past two session, although gains were tempered by slow export demand for U.S. supplies. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 7,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 2,000 wheat contracts and 2,000 soymeal contracts, they said. Grains prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 462.50 -0.25 -0.05% +0.27% 477.63 37 CBOT corn 352.75 -0.50 -0.14% -0.07% 368.59 28 CBOT soy 863.25 -1.50 -0.17% +0.70% 874.09 50 CBOT rice $11.80 -$0.03 -0.25% -1.05% $11.57 59 WTI crude $33.23 -$0.74 -2.18% -7.62% $37.68 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.081 $0.003 +0.32% +0.61% USD/AUD 0.704 -0.003 -0.47% -1.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)