SYDNEY, Jan 8 U.S. corn edged lower on Friday, with the grain set to post its third consecutive weekly loss as weaker demand for U.S. supplies in the wake of bumper South American exports pushed prices to a near seven-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front month corn down more than 1.5 percent for the week, the fifth straight weekly slide. * Corn hit a near seven-month low on Thursday of $3.48-1/2 a bushel. * Front month soybeans up 0.2 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in three weeks. * Front month wheat down nearly 0.3 percent for the week, giving back most of the gains from the previous week. * U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue latest supply and demand report next week that is expected to show an increase for corn supplies. * The USDA reported on Thursday that export sales of U.S. corn in the week to Dec. 31 were 252,900 tonnes, below analysts' expectations for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * Export sales of U.S. wheat in the week to Dec. 31 were 76,500 tonnes, a marketing year low that fell below analysts' expectations for 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * Soybeans under pressure from concerns over a slowing Chinese economy, potentially reducing demand from the world's largest buyer of the oilseed. * Turmoil in China, the world's top importer of soybeans, reinforced negative sentiment in the grain markets as large South American supplies are set to flow overseas, reducing demand for U.S. crops. MARKET NEWS * The yen reversed course and sagged against the dollar while the Australian dollar jumped on Friday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a higher yuan guidance rate for the first time in nine days, helping to restore some appetite for risk. * U.S. crude futures inched up early on Friday but remained near 12-year lows as financial market unrest in China rattled investors already concerned about a world glut in oil. * U.S. stocks sold off further on Thursday, giving the Dow and S&P 500 their worst four-day starts to a year ever, dragged down by another drop in Chinese equities and oil prices at 12-year lows. Data (GMT) 0700 Germany industrial output for Nov 1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment rate Dec 1500 US Wholesale Inventories Grains prices at 0149 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.75 -0.75 -0.16% +1.08% 477.14 47 CBOT corn 352.75 -0.25 -0.07% -0.14% 367.95 28 CBOT soy 866.75 2.25 +0.26% +0.23% 874.31 56 CBOT rice $11.62 $0.00 +0.00% -2.56% $11.56 49 WTI crude $33.90 $0.63 +1.89% -0.21% $37.38 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.089 -$0.004 -0.39% +1.05% USD/AUD 0.704 0.003 +0.40% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)