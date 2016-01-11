SYDNEY, Jan 11 U.S. wheat rose for a fifth
consecutive session on Monday to hit a near three-week high as
prices draw support from short-covering ahead of a widely
watched U.S. government report later in the week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.2
percent to $4.79-1/4 a bushel, having hit a session high of
$4.81-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Dec. 22. Wheat closed up
2.1 percent on Friday.
* Front-month soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.64-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Friday.
* Front-month corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.55-1/4,
having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to show
ample grain supplies, including the highest Dec. 1 U.S. corn
stocks on record and the lowest U.S. winter wheat seedings since
2009, when it publishes its latest report on Jan. 12.
* China, the world's top soy buyer, will import 2 million
tonnes more in the 2015/16 marketing year at 80 million tonnes,
an official grains think tank said in a revised forecast, up 2.1
percent from 2014/15 due to higher-than-expected crushing
demand.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe haven yen surged in early Asian trade on Monday
as the South African rand slid, underscoring the risk-averse
mood that has prevailed in markets since the start of the year
as China has allowed the yuan to sharply weaken.
* U.S. crude oil prices were down more than 2 percent in
early trading on Monday as traders increasingly lose faith in a
significant market recovery soon and bet on even lower prices.
DATA (GMT)
0930 EZ Sentix Index
Grains prices at 0134 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 479.25 0.75 +0.16% +2.29% 477.23 63
CBOT corn 355.25 -1.75 -0.49% +0.64% 367.47 39
CBOT soy 864.50 -0.75 -0.09% +0.00% 873.98 55
CBOT rice $11.85 $0.00 +0.04% +1.98% $11.52 58
WTI crude $32.47 -$0.69 -2.08% -4.42% $37.33 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.001 +0.09% +0.05%
USD/AUD 0.695 -0.001 -0.07% -0.90%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)