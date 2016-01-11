SYDNEY, Jan 11 U.S. wheat rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday to hit a near three-week high as prices draw support from short-covering ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report later in the week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.79-1/4 a bushel, having hit a session high of $4.81-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Dec. 22. Wheat closed up 2.1 percent on Friday. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.64-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Friday. * Front-month corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.55-1/4, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to show ample grain supplies, including the highest Dec. 1 U.S. corn stocks on record and the lowest U.S. winter wheat seedings since 2009, when it publishes its latest report on Jan. 12. * China, the world's top soy buyer, will import 2 million tonnes more in the 2015/16 marketing year at 80 million tonnes, an official grains think tank said in a revised forecast, up 2.1 percent from 2014/15 due to higher-than-expected crushing demand. MARKET NEWS * The safe haven yen surged in early Asian trade on Monday as the South African rand slid, underscoring the risk-averse mood that has prevailed in markets since the start of the year as China has allowed the yuan to sharply weaken. * U.S. crude oil prices were down more than 2 percent in early trading on Monday as traders increasingly lose faith in a significant market recovery soon and bet on even lower prices. DATA (GMT) 0930 EZ Sentix Index Grains prices at 0134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 479.25 0.75 +0.16% +2.29% 477.23 63 CBOT corn 355.25 -1.75 -0.49% +0.64% 367.47 39 CBOT soy 864.50 -0.75 -0.09% +0.00% 873.98 55 CBOT rice $11.85 $0.00 +0.04% +1.98% $11.52 58 WTI crude $32.47 -$0.69 -2.08% -4.42% $37.33 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.001 +0.09% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.695 -0.001 -0.07% -0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)