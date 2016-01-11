* Wheat rallies for fifth session * Corn falls after racking up gains of 1 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 11 U.S. wheat hit its highest in nearly three weeks on Monday as traders prepared for a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report, but ample global supplies capped gains. Corn fell, giving back nearly half its 1-percent gains from the previous session, while soybeans were unchanged. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.05 percent to $4.78-3/4 a bushel, having earlier hit a session peak of $4.81-1/2 a bushel - its highest since Dec. 22. Wheat closed up 2.1 percent on Friday. "We have seen people respond to the (upcoming) U.S. Department of Agriculture report, prompting some to square away positions. Overall the fundamentals are still pretty strong," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The USDA's next report on Tuesday is expected to show the lowest U.S. winter wheat seedings since 2009. Front-month corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.55-1/4, having gained 1.1 percent the session before. The USDA report is expected to show the highest Dec. 1 U.S. corn stocks on record. Front-month soybeans were unchanged at $8.65-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Friday. China, the world's top soy buyer, will import 2 million tonnes more of the commodity in the 2015/16 marketing year at 80 million tonnes, an official grains think tank said in a revised forecast, up 2.1 percent from 2014/15 due to higher-than-expected crushing demand Grains prices at 0234 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 478.75 0.25 +0.05% +2.19% 477.21 62 CBOT corn 355.25 -1.75 -0.49% +0.64% 367.47 39 CBOT soy 865.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.09% 874.00 52 CBOT rice $11.85 $0.00 +0.04% +1.98% $11.52 58 WTI crude $32.49 -$0.67 -2.02% -4.36% $37.34 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 -$0.001 -0.12% -0.16% USD/AUD 0.696 0.001 +0.16% -0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)