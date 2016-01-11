* Wheat rallies for fifth session
* Corn falls after racking up gains of 1 pct
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Jan 11 U.S. wheat hit its highest in
nearly three weeks on Monday as traders prepared for a widely
watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report, but ample global
supplies capped gains.
Corn fell, giving back nearly half its 1-percent gains from
the previous session, while soybeans were unchanged.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.05
percent to $4.78-3/4 a bushel, having earlier hit a session peak
of $4.81-1/2 a bushel - its highest since Dec. 22. Wheat closed
up 2.1 percent on Friday.
"We have seen people respond to the (upcoming) U.S.
Department of Agriculture report, prompting some to square away
positions. Overall the fundamentals are still pretty strong,"
said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia
Bank.
The USDA's next report on Tuesday is expected to show the
lowest U.S. winter wheat seedings since 2009.
Front-month corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.55-1/4, having
gained 1.1 percent the session before.
The USDA report is expected to show the highest Dec. 1 U.S.
corn stocks on record.
Front-month soybeans were unchanged at $8.65-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Friday.
China, the world's top soy buyer, will import 2 million
tonnes more of the commodity in the 2015/16 marketing year at 80
million tonnes, an official grains think tank said in a revised
forecast, up 2.1 percent from 2014/15 due to
higher-than-expected crushing demand
Grains prices at 0234 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 478.75 0.25 +0.05% +2.19% 477.21 62
CBOT corn 355.25 -1.75 -0.49% +0.64% 367.47 39
CBOT soy 865.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.09% 874.00 52
CBOT rice $11.85 $0.00 +0.04% +1.98% $11.52 58
WTI crude $32.49 -$0.67 -2.02% -4.36% $37.34 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.092 -$0.001 -0.12% -0.16%
USD/AUD 0.696 0.001 +0.16% -0.67%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)