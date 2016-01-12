SYDNEY, Jan 12 U.S. wheat held steady on Tuesday
after posting losses of 2 percent the session before, with focus
turning to a U.S. government report on grains due later in the
day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat was little
changed at $4.68-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on
Monday after prices hit a near three-week top of $4.81-1/2 a
bushel.
* Front-month soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $8.63-1/4
a bushel, having ended down 0.46 percent on Monday.
* Front-month corn was unchanged at $3.51-3/4 a
bushel, after sliding 1.5 percent in the previous session.
* Grain traders were squaring positions in the run-up to
widely followed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports,
which are expected to show cuts in corn use, ample global grain
supplies and the lowest U.S. winter wheat plantings in years.
* Forecasts for milder weather in the central and southern
U.S. Plains wheat belt later this week following a weekend cold
snap pressured prices for the grain.
* Wheat markets are also watching developments in Egypt, the
world's biggest wheat buyer, where payment delays and moves to
tighten import rules have created uncertainty for exporters.
* A USDA announcement of 368,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean
export sales and 152,400 tonnes of corn sales lifted prices
earlier in the day, but that support soon faded.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar enjoyed some respite from recent volatility as
it stuck to overnight levels in early Asian trade on Tuesday,
holding above a more than four-month low against the yen and not
far from a 5-1/2-year high against sterling.
* U.S. crude prices continued a relentless dive early on
Tuesday approaching a 20-percent drop since the beginning of the
year as analysts scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts
and traders bet on further price falls.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session up slightly
on Monday in a late turnaround, but a drop in biotechs and
energy shares kept a lid on the market.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0930 Britain Industrial output Nov
1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Dec
Grains prices at 0140 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 468.75 -0.25 -0.05% -2.04% 476.54 49
CBOT corn 351.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.47% 366.83 33
CBOT soy 863.25 2.00 +0.23% -0.23% 873.62 52
CBOT rice $11.77 $0.00 +0.00% -0.63% $11.51 55
WTI crude $31.12 -$0.29 -0.92% -6.15% $36.62 19
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.086 $0.000 -0.01% -0.65%
USD/AUD 0.698 -0.001 -0.20% +0.40%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)