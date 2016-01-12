SYDNEY, Jan 12 U.S. wheat held steady on Tuesday after posting losses of 2 percent the session before, with focus turning to a U.S. government report on grains due later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat was little changed at $4.68-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Monday after prices hit a near three-week top of $4.81-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $8.63-1/4 a bushel, having ended down 0.46 percent on Monday. * Front-month corn was unchanged at $3.51-3/4 a bushel, after sliding 1.5 percent in the previous session. * Grain traders were squaring positions in the run-up to widely followed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports, which are expected to show cuts in corn use, ample global grain supplies and the lowest U.S. winter wheat plantings in years. * Forecasts for milder weather in the central and southern U.S. Plains wheat belt later this week following a weekend cold snap pressured prices for the grain. * Wheat markets are also watching developments in Egypt, the world's biggest wheat buyer, where payment delays and moves to tighten import rules have created uncertainty for exporters. * A USDA announcement of 368,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean export sales and 152,400 tonnes of corn sales lifted prices earlier in the day, but that support soon faded. MARKET NEWS * The dollar enjoyed some respite from recent volatility as it stuck to overnight levels in early Asian trade on Tuesday, holding above a more than four-month low against the yen and not far from a 5-1/2-year high against sterling. * U.S. crude prices continued a relentless dive early on Tuesday approaching a 20-percent drop since the beginning of the year as analysts scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts and traders bet on further price falls. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session up slightly on Monday in a late turnaround, but a drop in biotechs and energy shares kept a lid on the market. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Britain Industrial output Nov 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Dec Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 468.75 -0.25 -0.05% -2.04% 476.54 49 CBOT corn 351.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.47% 366.83 33 CBOT soy 863.25 2.00 +0.23% -0.23% 873.62 52 CBOT rice $11.77 $0.00 +0.00% -0.63% $11.51 55 WTI crude $31.12 -$0.29 -0.92% -6.15% $36.62 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 $0.000 -0.01% -0.65% USD/AUD 0.698 -0.001 -0.20% +0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)