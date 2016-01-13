SYDNEY, Jan 13 U.S. wheat inched down on Wednesday, but prices remained near a three-week high touched in the previous session, with losses checked by a bigger-than-expected cut in a U.S. government forecast on planting. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat dropped 0.16 percent to $4.80-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.6 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a three-week top of $4.83-1/4. * Front-month soybeans were little changed at $8.74 a bushel after firming 1.5 percent on Tuesday. * Front-month corn fell 0.28 percent to $3.55-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday estimated U.S. winter wheat seedings at 36.6 million acres, below a range of trade estimates and the smallest figure since 2010. * The USDA lowered its estimate of U.S. corn production and reported quarterly stocks slightly below an average of analyst expectations. * The USDA also lowered its estimate of the U.S. soybean harvest and its forecast of U.S. 2015/16 ending stocks, and reported Dec. 1 soybean stocks below the average trade estimate. * Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab on Tuesday trimmed its 2015-16 soy crop outlook slightly to 102.1 million tonnes, which would still be the largest ever. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied on Wednesday as the rush to safe haven currencies such as the yen and the euro halted temporarily after Chinese authorities intervened heavily to stem the yuan's fall. * Crude futures rose on Wednesday for the first time in eight days, with U.S. oil pulling further away from the widely watched $30-per-barrel level breached the previous session, after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Dec 1000 Euro zone Industrial output Nov 1900 U.S. Federal budget Dec No exact timing for China trade data Grains prices at 0203 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 480.50 -0.75 -0.16% +2.45% 477.13 62 CBOT corn 355.75 -1.00 -0.28% +1.14% 366.45 47 CBOT soy 874.00 -0.50 -0.06% +1.48% 873.83 65 CBOT rice $11.72 $0.00 +0.00% -1.06% $11.50 54 WTI crude $31.07 $0.63 +2.07% -1.08% $36.24 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.081 -$0.004 -0.38% -0.42% USD/AUD 0.704 0.006 +0.83% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)