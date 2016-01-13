SYDNEY, Jan 13 U.S. wheat inched down on
Wednesday, but prices remained near a three-week high touched in
the previous session, with losses checked by a
bigger-than-expected cut in a U.S. government forecast on
planting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat dropped
0.16 percent to $4.80-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.6 percent
on Tuesday when prices hit a three-week top of $4.83-1/4.
* Front-month soybeans were little changed at $8.74 a
bushel after firming 1.5 percent on Tuesday.
* Front-month corn fell 0.28 percent to $3.55-3/4 a
bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday estimated
U.S. winter wheat seedings at 36.6 million acres, below a range
of trade estimates and the smallest figure since 2010.
* The USDA lowered its estimate of U.S. corn production and
reported quarterly stocks slightly below an average of analyst
expectations.
* The USDA also lowered its estimate of the U.S. soybean
harvest and its forecast of U.S. 2015/16 ending stocks, and
reported Dec. 1 soybean stocks below the average trade estimate.
* Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab on Tuesday
trimmed its 2015-16 soy crop outlook slightly to 102.1 million
tonnes, which would still be the largest ever.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied on Wednesday as the rush to safe haven
currencies such as the yen and the euro halted temporarily after
Chinese authorities intervened heavily to stem the yuan's fall.
* Crude futures rose on Wednesday for the first time in
eight days, with U.S. oil pulling further away from the widely
watched $30-per-barrel level breached the previous session,
after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week.
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
China Trade data Dec
1000 Euro zone Industrial output Nov
1900 U.S. Federal budget Dec
No exact timing for China trade data
Grains prices at 0203 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 480.50 -0.75 -0.16% +2.45% 477.13 62
CBOT corn 355.75 -1.00 -0.28% +1.14% 366.45 47
CBOT soy 874.00 -0.50 -0.06% +1.48% 873.83 65
CBOT rice $11.72 $0.00 +0.00% -1.06% $11.50 54
WTI crude $31.07 $0.63 +2.07% -1.08% $36.24 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.081 -$0.004 -0.38% -0.42%
USD/AUD 0.704 0.006 +0.83% +0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)