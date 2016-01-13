* Winter wheat plantings seen at 6-year low * Corn falls, despite USDA support * Soybeans edge lower despite Chinese trade data By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 13 U.S. wheat edged lower on Wednesday, though prices remained near a three-week high, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forcecast of smaller than expected plantings provided a floor to losses. Corn fell, giving back some of the 1.5 percent gains from the previous session, while soybeans edged lower, despite data showing Chinese imports of the oilseed jumping last month. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.80-3/4 a bushel by 0218 GMT after closing up 2.6 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a three-week high of $4.83-1/4 a bushel. Analysts said despite edging lower, prices remain supported by the USDA estimates, which put winter wheat plantings below expectations. "The survey is quite a shock for a market that, based on pre-publication surveys, was expecting an inconsequential fall," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The USDA estimated that Hard Red Winter planting has declined 8.5 percent and that would translate into similar fall in the crop if the weather is seasonable." The USDA pegged winter wheat seedings at 36.6 million acres, below a range of trade estimates and the smallest figure since 2010. Front-month corn fell 0.28 percent to $3.55-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. The USDA lowered its estimate of U.S. corn production and reported quarterly stocks slightly below an average of analyst expectations. Front-month soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $8.73 a bushel after firming 1.5 percent on Tuesday. The USDA also lowered its estimate of the U.S. soybean harvest and its forecast of U.S. 2015/16 ending stocks, and reported Dec. 1 soybean stocks below the average trade estimate. China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 9.12 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 23.4 percent from 7.39 million tonnes in November, data from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab on Tuesday trimmed its 2015-16 soy crop outlook slightly to 102.1 million tonnes, which would still be the largest ever. Grains prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 480.75 -0.50 -0.10% +2.51% 477.13 62 CBOT corn 355.75 -1.00 -0.28% +1.14% 366.45 45 CBOT soy 873.00 -1.50 -0.17% +1.36% 873.80 67 CBOT rice $11.72 $0.00 +0.00% -1.06% $11.50 54 WTI crude $30.96 $0.52 +1.71% -1.43% $36.24 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.082 -$0.003 -0.29% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.704 0.005 +0.74% +0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)