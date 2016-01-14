* USDA report provides only short-term support * Corn falls, soybeans edge lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. wheat eased on Thursday, falling off a three-week top touched in the previous session, as a U.S. Department of Agriculture report provided only short-term support as global economic growth concerns and ample global supply weighed on prices. Corn and soybeans both fell, under pressure from the vicious selloff in commodities and equities on revived worries about global growth. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.26 percent to $4.76-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.7 percent on Wednesday, when prices hit a three-week top of $4.83-1/4 a bushel. Analysts said prices were coming under pressure from a broad based commodity sell-off, while the market was acknowledging that the USDA report released earlier in the week will only slightly change balance sheets. "The drop in U.S. wheat planting, a pleasant surprise, has certainly helped prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "But as we, among others, integrate those numbers into 2016 balance sheets a more sober mood takes over. Despite the prospective drop in U.S. hard red winter wheat planting the U.S will add to already high hard red winter wheat inventory by 2016 season-end unless there is sharp rise in exports." The USDA said on Tuesday it estimated U.S. winter wheat plantings below expectations and at the smallest area since 2010. Front-month corn shed 0.34 percent to $3.56-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session. The USDA lowered its estimate of last year's U.S. corn crop, sparking some support. Front-month soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $8.79-3/4 a bushel following a 0.6 percent rise on Wednesday. The USDA decreased its estimate of the U.S. 2015 soybean harvest to 3.930 billion bushels from 3.981 billion previously, and cut its forecast of 2015-16 soy ending stocks to 440 million bushels, from 465 million bushels last month. China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 9.12 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 23.4 percent from 7.39 million tonnes in November, Chinese customs data showed. Grains prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.75 -1.25 -0.26% -0.94% 477.22 56 CBOT corn 356.75 -1.25 -0.35% +0.00% 365.96 46 CBOT soy 879.25 -0.75 -0.09% +0.54% 873.78 69 CBOT rice $11.34 $0.04 +0.35% -3.24% $11.46 36 WTI crude $30.56 $0.08 +0.26% +0.39% $35.85 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.05% +0.22% USD/AUD 0.694 -0.001 -0.20% -0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)