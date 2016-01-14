SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. wheat pulled further away
from three-week highs on Thursday, as a vicious selloff in
commodities and equities revived worries about global growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat dropped
0.3 percent to $4.76-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7
percent on Wednesday and pulling away from a three-week top of
$4.84-1/4 a bushel.
* Front-month soybeans eased a touch to $8.78-3/4 a
bushel following a 0.6 percent rise on Wednesday.
* Front-month corn shed 0.3 percent to $3.57 a
bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* Markets were ripe for a correction after a bullish U.S.
Department of Agriculture supply report sent grain prices to
multi-week peaks.
* China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 9.12
million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 23.4 percent from
7.39 million tonnes in November.
MARKET NEWS
* The Canadian dollar wallowed at a 12-year trough early on
Thursday following another slide in oil prices, while the
greenback retreated from a one-week high against a basket of
major currencies on tumbling stocks.
* Crude oil fell in Asian trade on Thursday, with Brent
marking another 12-year low amid gloom over a world awash with
supply and concerns about global economic growth hitting equity
markets.
* U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to
close below 1,6900 for the first time since September as
investors grew anxious about weak energy prices, U.S. corporate
earnings and the global economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Wholesale price index Dec
0900 Germany GDP 2015
1330 U.S. Import prices Dec
1330 U.S. Export prices Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0247 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 476.50 -1.50 -0.31% -0.99% 477.21 56
CBOT corn 357.00 -1.00 -0.28% +0.07% 365.97 48
CBOT soy 879.00 -1.00 -0.11% +0.51% 873.77 69
CBOT rice $11.34 $0.04 +0.35% -3.24% $11.46 36
WTI crude $30.58 $0.10 +0.33% +0.46% $35.85 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.09% +0.27%
USD/AUD 0.694 -0.001 -0.19% -0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)