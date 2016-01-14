SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. wheat pulled further away from three-week highs on Thursday, as a vicious selloff in commodities and equities revived worries about global growth. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat dropped 0.3 percent to $4.76-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday and pulling away from a three-week top of $4.84-1/4 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans eased a touch to $8.78-3/4 a bushel following a 0.6 percent rise on Wednesday. * Front-month corn shed 0.3 percent to $3.57 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Markets were ripe for a correction after a bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture supply report sent grain prices to multi-week peaks. * China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 9.12 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 23.4 percent from 7.39 million tonnes in November. MARKET NEWS * The Canadian dollar wallowed at a 12-year trough early on Thursday following another slide in oil prices, while the greenback retreated from a one-week high against a basket of major currencies on tumbling stocks. * Crude oil fell in Asian trade on Thursday, with Brent marking another 12-year low amid gloom over a world awash with supply and concerns about global economic growth hitting equity markets. * U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to close below 1,6900 for the first time since September as investors grew anxious about weak energy prices, U.S. corporate earnings and the global economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Dec 0900 Germany GDP 2015 1330 U.S. Import prices Dec 1330 U.S. Export prices Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0247 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.50 -1.50 -0.31% -0.99% 477.21 56 CBOT corn 357.00 -1.00 -0.28% +0.07% 365.97 48 CBOT soy 879.00 -1.00 -0.11% +0.51% 873.77 69 CBOT rice $11.34 $0.04 +0.35% -3.24% $11.46 36 WTI crude $30.58 $0.10 +0.33% +0.46% $35.85 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.09% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.694 -0.001 -0.19% -0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)