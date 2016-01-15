SYDNEY, Jan 15 U.S. wheat fell for a third
consecutive session on Friday as the market focused on ample
global supply, pushing weekly losses to nearly 2 percent and
despite the U.S. Department pegging winter plantings at a
six-year low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat was down
nearly 2.5 percent for the week, eroding all the gains from the
previous week.
* Front-month soybeans rose nearly 2 percent for the
week, extending gains into a second week.
* Front-month corn was down nearly 0.5 percent for the
week, the fifth weekly slide.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised investors
with its forecast for the second-lowest U.S. winter wheat
plantings since 1913.
* However, USDA also said Russia this year will overtake the
United States as the world's top wheat exporter for the first
time in the agency's records going back to 1960.
* USDA's weekly export sales showing soybean sales of 1.3
million tonnes last week, the largest volumes in three weeks,
largely to top importer China.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen nursed losses early on Friday, while
currencies such as the Australian dollar staged a modest rebound
thanks in part to a turnaround in risk sentiment that saw Wall
Street and oil prices bounce off lows.
* U.S. crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade, heading
lower after posting the first significant gains for 2016 in the
previous session, as the prospect of additional Iranian supply
looms over the market.
* A rally in battered energy shares led U.S. stocks to
rebound on Thursday, while financials rose after upbeat results
from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Nov
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jan
1330 U.S. Retail sales Dec
1415 U.S. Industrial output Dec
1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jan
1500 U.S. Business inventories Nov
Grains prices at 0210 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 467.25 -1.50 -0.32% -2.25% 476.95 46
CBOT corn 357.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.14% 365.58 47
CBOT soy 880.00 -2.25 -0.26% +0.00% 873.54 67
CBOT rice $10.99 $0.10 +0.97% -2.79% $11.42 31
WTI crude $30.80 -$0.40 -1.28% +1.05% $35.56 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.001 +0.09% +0.01%
USD/AUD 0.696 -0.002 -0.27% +0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)