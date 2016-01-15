SYDNEY, Jan 15 U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive session on Friday as the market focused on ample global supply, pushing weekly losses to nearly 2 percent and despite the U.S. Department pegging winter plantings at a six-year low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat was down nearly 2.5 percent for the week, eroding all the gains from the previous week. * Front-month soybeans rose nearly 2 percent for the week, extending gains into a second week. * Front-month corn was down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the fifth weekly slide. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised investors with its forecast for the second-lowest U.S. winter wheat plantings since 1913. * However, USDA also said Russia this year will overtake the United States as the world's top wheat exporter for the first time in the agency's records going back to 1960. * USDA's weekly export sales showing soybean sales of 1.3 million tonnes last week, the largest volumes in three weeks, largely to top importer China. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen nursed losses early on Friday, while currencies such as the Australian dollar staged a modest rebound thanks in part to a turnaround in risk sentiment that saw Wall Street and oil prices bounce off lows. * U.S. crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade, heading lower after posting the first significant gains for 2016 in the previous session, as the prospect of additional Iranian supply looms over the market. * A rally in battered energy shares led U.S. stocks to rebound on Thursday, while financials rose after upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Nov 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jan 1330 U.S. Retail sales Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial output Dec 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jan 1500 U.S. Business inventories Nov Grains prices at 0210 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.25 -1.50 -0.32% -2.25% 476.95 46 CBOT corn 357.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.14% 365.58 47 CBOT soy 880.00 -2.25 -0.26% +0.00% 873.54 67 CBOT rice $10.99 $0.10 +0.97% -2.79% $11.42 31 WTI crude $30.80 -$0.40 -1.28% +1.05% $35.56 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.001 +0.09% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.696 -0.002 -0.27% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)