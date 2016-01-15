* USDA-led wheat gains eroded as ample supplies remain * Corn faces possibility of sixth consecutive weekly fall * Soybeans fall, set to finish up 2 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 15 U.S. wheat fell for a third session on Friday and was poised to record weekly losses of more than 2 percent as prices came under sustained pressure from ample global supplies, offsetting forecasts for U.S. plantings to fall to a six-year low. Corn fell, with the grain facing a possibility of posting a sixth consecutive weekly slide, while soybeans were set to finish the week up nearly 2 percent on strong Chinese demand for the oilseed, reflecting strong appetite for soymeal, a key ingredient in animal feed production. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.4 percent to $4.67 a bushel, near the session low of $4.66-1/2. Wheat closed down 1.9 percent on Thursday. The sustained losses have quickly eroded the gains that stemmed earlier this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's larger-than-expected fall in winter wheat plantings, which underpinned wheat rallying to a three-week high of $4.84-1/4 a bushel on Jan. 13. Analysts said market sentiment has reversed due to a situation of ample global supply, fuelled by French data. "French inventories came out last night. In a market that had less supply, the French news wouldn't be so big but when you have sentiment that is focused on abundant supply, it is weighing on prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. France's farm office sharply raised its forecast for soft wheat stocks on Wednesday amid tough export competition from countries like Argentina and Britain, which is making it difficult for the EU's biggest grain producer to shift a record wheat crop. Front-month soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $8.80-1/2 a bushel after closing up 0.3 percent in the previous session. Soybeans are up nearly 2 percent for the week, extending gains into a second week. USDA's weekly export sales showed soybean sales of 1.3 million tonnes last week, the largest volumes in three weeks, largely to top importer China. Front-month corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.57-1/4 a bushel after closing unchanged in the previous session. Corn was flat for the week, after five consecutive weekly declines. Grains prices at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.00 -1.75 -0.37% -2.30% 476.94 46 CBOT corn 357.25 -0.75 -0.21% -0.21% 365.57 47 CBOT soy 880.50 -1.75 -0.20% +0.06% 873.56 67 CBOT rice $10.99 $0.10 +0.97% -2.79% $11.42 31 WTI crude $30.88 -$0.32 -1.03% +1.31% $35.57 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.000 +0.04% -0.05% USD/AUD 0.697 -0.001 -0.16% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)