SYDNEY, Jan 19 U.S. soybeans edged up to their highest in nearly a month on Tuesday, but gains were capped as weak Chinese economic data stoked worries over demand in the world's top importer of the oilseed. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had risen 0.65 percent to $8.84-1/4 a bushel by 0240 GMT, near a session-peak of $8.85-1/4 - the highest since Dec. 23. Soybeans eased 0.4 percent on Friday, with U.S. markets closed on Monday for a public holiday. * Front-month corn gained 0.7 percent to $3.65-3/4 a bushel, near the session-high of $3.66-1/2 a bushel - its strongest since Dec. 24. Corn rose 0.7 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat dropped 0.37 percent to $4.72 a bushel, having jumped more than 1 percent on Friday. * Sales of Argentine wheat to the United States helped push prices down on Friday. * Argentina has lowered soybean import barriers in a move aimed at increasing exports of soymeal livestock feed and soyoil at times in the harvest cycle when up to a third of processing plants sit idle. * The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said last week that speculative investors extended their net short in corn to nearly 240,000 contracts, the second-largest in records going back to 2006. * The U.S. soybean crush in December was 157.711 million bushels, roughly in line with analyst expectations but the smallest crush for that month since 2011, according to the U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks rose modestly and crude oil prices nudged up on Tuesday after Chinese GDP figures were mostly in line with expectations. * China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the data showed, the slowest growth since 2009. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Current account Nov 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan 1000 Euro zone Inflation final Dec 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jan Grains prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.00 -1.75 -0.37% +0.69% 476.94 51 CBOT corn 365.75 2.50 +0.69% +2.16% 365.39 66 CBOT soy 884.75 5.75 +0.65% +0.28% 873.16 53 CBOT rice $10.74 $0.07 +0.70% -1.29% $11.38 31 WTI crude $29.13 -$0.29 -0.99% -6.63% $35.12 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.090 $0.001 +0.06% -0.16% USD/AUD 0.684 -0.002 -0.32% -0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Joseph Radford)