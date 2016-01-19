SYDNEY, Jan 19 U.S. soybeans edged up to their
highest in nearly a month on Tuesday, but gains were capped as
weak Chinese economic data stoked worries over demand in the
world's top importer of the oilseed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had
risen 0.65 percent to $8.84-1/4 a bushel by 0240 GMT, near a
session-peak of $8.85-1/4 - the highest since Dec. 23. Soybeans
eased 0.4 percent on Friday, with U.S. markets closed on Monday
for a public holiday.
* Front-month corn gained 0.7 percent to $3.65-3/4 a
bushel, near the session-high of $3.66-1/2 a bushel - its
strongest since Dec. 24. Corn rose 0.7 percent in the previous
session.
* Front-month wheat dropped 0.37 percent to $4.72 a
bushel, having jumped more than 1 percent on Friday.
* Sales of Argentine wheat to the United States helped push
prices down on Friday.
* Argentina has lowered soybean import barriers in a move
aimed at increasing exports of soymeal livestock feed and soyoil
at times in the harvest cycle when up to a third of processing
plants sit idle.
* The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said last
week that speculative investors extended their net short in corn
to nearly 240,000 contracts, the second-largest in records going
back to 2006.
* The U.S. soybean crush in December was 157.711 million
bushels, roughly in line with analyst expectations but the
smallest crush for that month since 2011, according to the U.S.
National Oilseed Processors Association.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks rose modestly and crude oil prices nudged up
on Tuesday after Chinese GDP figures were mostly in line with
expectations.
* China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter
from a year earlier, the data showed, the slowest growth since
2009.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Current account Nov
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan
1000 Euro zone Inflation final Dec
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jan
Grains prices at 0232 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 472.00 -1.75 -0.37% +0.69% 476.94 51
CBOT corn 365.75 2.50 +0.69% +2.16% 365.39 66
CBOT soy 884.75 5.75 +0.65% +0.28% 873.16 53
CBOT rice $10.74 $0.07 +0.70% -1.29% $11.38 31
WTI crude $29.13 -$0.29 -0.99% -6.63% $35.12 19
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.090 $0.001 +0.06% -0.16%
USD/AUD 0.684 -0.002 -0.32% -0.38%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Joseph Radford)