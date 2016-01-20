SYDNEY, Jan 20 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday,
edging down from a near one-month high touched in the previous
session, although concerns over potential harvest delays in
Brazil checked losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans fell
0.31 percent to $8.80-3/4 a bushel after firming 0.5 percent on
Tuesday, when prices hit a near one-month top of $8.88.
* Front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session when
prices hit a near one-month high of $3.69-1/2.
* Front-month wheat fell 0.32 percent to $4.73 a
bushel, having closed up 0.16 percent on Tuesday.
* Soybeans and corn are drawing support from concerns about
wet weather slowing harvests in Brazil.
* Heavy rains are forecast in Brazil's center-west grain
belt this week, meteorologists said, helping some newly
cultivated areas to recover from last year's dry weather but
raising concerns for farmers who are ready to harvest.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday morning
that weekly export inspections of wheat came in at 340,842
tonnes, near the low end of market forecasts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was subdued on Wednesday as traders took stock
of nervous markets after the U.S. currency's advance against its
major rivals stalled amid crumbling crude oil prices and
concerns about the global economy.
* Oil prices slumped again in early trade on Wednesday, with
U.S. crude falling to its lowest since September 2003 below $28
a barrel, after the world's energy watchdog warned that the
market could "drown in oversupply".
* Wall Street ended flat after a choppy session on Tuesday
as falling oil prices led to more carnage in energy stocks and
an "in line" economic report showed slower growth in China.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Dec
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Dec
1330 U.S. Housing starts Dec
1330 U.S. Building permits Dec
Grains prices at 0123 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.00 -1.50 -0.32% +0.91% 476.98 51
CBOT corn 367.50 -0.25 -0.07% +2.65% 365.45 67
CBOT soy 880.75 -2.75 -0.31% -0.17% 873.03 49
CBOT rice $10.90 $0.03 +0.23% +0.18% $11.39 37
WTI crude $28.03 -$0.43 -1.51% -4.72% $34.70 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.003 +0.30% +0.08%
USD/AUD 0.690 0.003 +0.50% +0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)