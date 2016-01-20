SYDNEY, Jan 20 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday, edging down from a near one-month high touched in the previous session, although concerns over potential harvest delays in Brazil checked losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.31 percent to $8.80-3/4 a bushel after firming 0.5 percent on Tuesday, when prices hit a near one-month top of $8.88. * Front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a near one-month high of $3.69-1/2. * Front-month wheat fell 0.32 percent to $4.73 a bushel, having closed up 0.16 percent on Tuesday. * Soybeans and corn are drawing support from concerns about wet weather slowing harvests in Brazil. * Heavy rains are forecast in Brazil's center-west grain belt this week, meteorologists said, helping some newly cultivated areas to recover from last year's dry weather but raising concerns for farmers who are ready to harvest. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday morning that weekly export inspections of wheat came in at 340,842 tonnes, near the low end of market forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was subdued on Wednesday as traders took stock of nervous markets after the U.S. currency's advance against its major rivals stalled amid crumbling crude oil prices and concerns about the global economy. * Oil prices slumped again in early trade on Wednesday, with U.S. crude falling to its lowest since September 2003 below $28 a barrel, after the world's energy watchdog warned that the market could "drown in oversupply". * Wall Street ended flat after a choppy session on Tuesday as falling oil prices led to more carnage in energy stocks and an "in line" economic report showed slower growth in China. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Dec 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Dec 1330 U.S. Housing starts Dec 1330 U.S. Building permits Dec Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.00 -1.50 -0.32% +0.91% 476.98 51 CBOT corn 367.50 -0.25 -0.07% +2.65% 365.45 67 CBOT soy 880.75 -2.75 -0.31% -0.17% 873.03 49 CBOT rice $10.90 $0.03 +0.23% +0.18% $11.39 37 WTI crude $28.03 -$0.43 -1.51% -4.72% $34.70 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.003 +0.30% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.690 0.003 +0.50% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)