* Soy dips on outlook of record Brazil, Argentina supplies * Corn eases after 2.7-pct rally in past two sessions (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 20 U.S. soybeans lost ground on Wednesday, giving up some of last session's gains as South American supply was seen hitting records despite concerns over wet harvest weather in Brazil. Corn slid after rallying 2.7 percent in the last two sessions, with prices underpinned by worries over lower production in South Africa, while wheat dipped, snapping two sessions of gains. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract had fallen 0.1 percent to $8.82-1/2 a bushel by 0229 GMT and corn gave up 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.1 percent to $4.74 a bushel. "The Brazilian crop, even if it is trimmed, is likely to still be a record," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Argentina is ramping up exports of its soybean stockpiles, so we expect the world will remain awash with soybeans for a while yet." Soybeans and corn drew support on Tuesday from concerns about wet weather slowing harvests in Brazil. Heavy rains are forecast in Brazil's center-west grain belt this week, meteorologists said, helping some newly cultivated areas to recover from last year's dry weather but raising concerns for farmers who are ready to harvest. Brazilian analyst Agroconsult cut its forecast for the country's 2015/16 soybean crop to 99.2 million tonnes on Tuesday from 100.6 million tonnes in October and said climate problems in top growing state Mato Grosso could cause further losses there. Still, it will not mean huge losses for Brazil's overall output, as other states like Goias and Mato Grosso do Sul are in much better shape than last year. A record crop surpassing last year's 96 million tonnes is still expected. For corn, there is support from South Africa's plans to import up to 6 million tonnes of the grain as hot weather and poor rainfall has ruined a third of the crop in Africa's most advanced economy. The wheat market is expected to struggle with plentiful global supplies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday morning that weekly export inspections of wheat came in at 340,842 tonnes, near the low end of market forecasts. Sales of Argentine wheat to the United States were cited as a key factor that pushed down European futures to contract lows on Monday. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 10,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 4,000 soybean contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts, they said. Prices at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 474.00 -0.50 -0.11% +0.05% 476.68 52 CBOT corn 367.50 -0.25 -0.07% +1.17% 364.99 67 CBOT soy 882.50 -1.00 -0.11% +0.40% 872.41 50 CBOT rice $10.84 -$0.04 -0.37% +1.59% $11.37 34 WTI crude $28.15 -$0.31 -1.09% -4.32% $34.70 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.002 +0.19% +0.33% USD/AUD 0.689 -0.002 -0.25% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)