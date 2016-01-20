* Soy dips on outlook of record Brazil, Argentina supplies
* Corn eases after 2.7-pct rally in past two sessions
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 U.S. soybeans lost ground on
Wednesday, giving up some of last session's gains as South
American supply was seen hitting records despite concerns over
wet harvest weather in Brazil.
Corn slid after rallying 2.7 percent in the last two
sessions, with prices underpinned by worries over lower
production in South Africa, while wheat dipped, snapping two
sessions of gains.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
had fallen 0.1 percent to $8.82-1/2 a bushel by 0229 GMT
and corn gave up 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat lost 0.1 percent to $4.74 a bushel.
"The Brazilian crop, even if it is trimmed, is likely to
still be a record," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Argentina is ramping up exports of its soybean stockpiles,
so we expect the world will remain awash with soybeans for a
while yet."
Soybeans and corn drew support on Tuesday from concerns
about wet weather slowing harvests in Brazil.
Heavy rains are forecast in Brazil's center-west grain belt
this week, meteorologists said, helping some newly cultivated
areas to recover from last year's dry weather but raising
concerns for farmers who are ready to harvest.
Brazilian analyst Agroconsult cut its forecast for the
country's 2015/16 soybean crop to 99.2 million tonnes on Tuesday
from 100.6 million tonnes in October and said climate problems
in top growing state Mato Grosso could cause further losses
there.
Still, it will not mean huge losses for Brazil's overall
output, as other states like Goias and Mato Grosso do Sul are in
much better shape than last year. A record crop surpassing last
year's 96 million tonnes is still expected.
For corn, there is support from South Africa's plans to
import up to 6 million tonnes of the grain as hot weather and
poor rainfall has ruined a third of the crop in Africa's most
advanced economy.
The wheat market is expected to struggle with plentiful
global supplies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday morning
that weekly export inspections of wheat came in at 340,842
tonnes, near the low end of market forecasts.
Sales of Argentine wheat to the United States were cited as
a key factor that pushed down European futures to
contract lows on Monday.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 10,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought
a net 4,000 soybean contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts, they
said.
Prices at 0229 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 474.00 -0.50 -0.11% +0.05% 476.68 52
CBOT corn 367.50 -0.25 -0.07% +1.17% 364.99 67
CBOT soy 882.50 -1.00 -0.11% +0.40% 872.41 50
CBOT rice $10.84 -$0.04 -0.37% +1.59% $11.37 34
WTI crude $28.15 -$0.31 -1.09% -4.32% $34.70 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.002 +0.19% +0.33%
USD/AUD 0.689 -0.002 -0.25% +0.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)