SYDNEY, Jan 21 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday, rebounding from their lowest in more than a week touched in the previous session, but gains were curbed as bumper South American production stoked ample global supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans climbed 0.4 percent to $8.77-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Wednesday when prices marked an eight-day low of $8.70-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.69-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.27 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat advanced 0.21 percent to $4.72-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * Analysts at Brazil's Agroconsult cut their forecast for the country's 2015/16 soybean crop to 99.2 million tonnes on Tuesday from 100.6 million tonnes in October. But a record Brazilian crop surpassing last year's 96 million tonnes is still expected. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday morning that private exporters reported the sale of 243,100 tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery during the 2015/16 marketing year, the third flash sale of the grain in the past week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar came off a one-year low against the yen on Thursday after a media report suggested Japanese authorities are becoming increasingly anxious about the strength of the local currency. * U.S. crude oil prices stabilised in early Asian trade on Thursday after hitting fresh 2003 lows the session before, but analysts said a persistent global glut would keep pressuring markets. * Wall Street's recent selloff deepened on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at its lowest in over a year as U.S. oil prices plummeted to 2003 lows. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Business climate 1245 European Central Bank releases policy meeting outcome 1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan Grains prices at 0209 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.50 1.00 +0.21% -0.42% 476.25 50 CBOT corn 369.50 0.75 +0.20% +0.48% 364.92 71 CBOT soy 877.50 3.50 +0.40% -0.68% 872.04 46 CBOT rice $10.84 $0.00 +0.00% +1.64% $11.37 35 WTI crude $28.67 $0.32 +1.13% +0.74% $34.35 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.693 0.003 +0.41% +0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)