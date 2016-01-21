SYDNEY, Jan 21 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday,
rebounding from their lowest in more than a week touched in the
previous session, but gains were curbed as bumper South American
production stoked ample global supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans climbed
0.4 percent to $8.77-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.1
percent on Wednesday when prices marked an eight-day low of
$8.70-1/2 a bushel.
* Front-month corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.69-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 0.27 percent in the previous session.
* Front-month wheat advanced 0.21 percent to $4.72-1/2
a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
* Analysts at Brazil's Agroconsult cut their forecast for
the country's 2015/16 soybean crop to 99.2 million tonnes on
Tuesday from 100.6 million tonnes in October. But a record
Brazilian crop surpassing last year's 96 million tonnes is still
expected.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday
morning that private exporters reported the sale of 243,100
tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery during the 2015/16
marketing year, the third flash sale of the grain in the past
week.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar came off a one-year low against the yen on
Thursday after a media report suggested Japanese authorities are
becoming increasingly anxious about the strength of the local
currency.
* U.S. crude oil prices stabilised in early Asian trade on
Thursday after hitting fresh 2003 lows the session before, but
analysts said a persistent global glut would keep pressuring
markets.
* Wall Street's recent selloff deepened on Wednesday, with
the S&P 500 closing at its lowest in over a year as U.S. oil
prices plummeted to 2003 lows.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France Business climate
1245 European Central Bank releases policy meeting outcome
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan
Grains prices at 0209 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 472.50 1.00 +0.21% -0.42% 476.25 50
CBOT corn 369.50 0.75 +0.20% +0.48% 364.92 71
CBOT soy 877.50 3.50 +0.40% -0.68% 872.04 46
CBOT rice $10.84 $0.00 +0.00% +1.64% $11.37 35
WTI crude $28.67 $0.32 +1.13% +0.74% $34.35 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.31%
USD/AUD 0.693 0.003 +0.41% +0.45%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)