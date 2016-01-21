* Corn at 1-month high on demand, lower U.S. planting talk * Soybeans rise on Chinese buying; wheat market eyes tenders (Adds quotes, other details, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Chicago corn rose to a one-month high on Thursday, climbing for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by South African imports and expectations of lower U.S. planting this year. Soybean prices bounced back on prospects for higher demand from top importer China ahead of the spring festival next month. Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.69-3/4 a bushel by 0304 GMT, highest since Dec. 22. Soybeans climbed 0.5 percent to $8.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Wednesday. Wheat advanced 0.3 percent to $4.73 a bushel after falling 0.6 percent in the last session. "U.S. farmers are likely to reduce corn acreage which has lifted corn prices and we are seeing drought reducing production in South Africa," said Kaname Gokon from brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "For soybeans, China's crush margins have improved which is boosting demand as people buy for the spring festival. Chinese customers are buying U.S. soybeans." Drought-stricken South Africa is expected to import up to 6 million tonnes of maize, a staple in the African nation. In the soybean market, there is support from expectations of higher demand for the spring festival early next month, although ample South American supplies are expected to cap gains. China is likely to import record volumes of the oilseed again this year as crushers take advantage of cheap overseas supplies to meet nearly all the demand for protein-rich meals, industry analysts said. Feed mills, the major consumers of soymeal, are using the soy product to replace other protein sources such as rapeseed, cottonseed and distillers dried grains, even as hog stocks - which account for more than 40 percent of China's use of livestock feeds - have fallen to their lowest in years. Traders in the wheat market are awaiting results from international tenders floated by top buyers. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat, while South Korea's Samyang Corp is seeking 23,200 tonnes of U.S. wheat. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,500 CBOT soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also sold a net 1,000 wheat contracts and were net buyers of 4,000 corn contracts, they said. Prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.00 1.50 +0.32% -0.32% 476.27 51 CBOT corn 369.75 1.00 +0.27% +0.54% 364.93 71 CBOT soy 878.25 4.25 +0.49% -0.59% 872.07 47 CBOT rice $10.84 $0.00 +0.00% +1.64% $11.37 35 WTI crude $28.68 $0.33 +1.16% +0.77% $34.35 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.693 0.003 +0.38% +0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)