* Corn at 1-month high on demand, lower U.S. planting talk
* Soybeans rise on Chinese buying; wheat market eyes tenders
(Adds quotes, other details, updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Chicago corn rose to a
one-month high on Thursday, climbing for a fourth consecutive
session, buoyed by South African imports and expectations of
lower U.S. planting this year.
Soybean prices bounced back on prospects for higher demand
from top importer China ahead of the spring festival next month.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn rose 0.3
percent to $3.69-3/4 a bushel by 0304 GMT, highest since Dec.
22. Soybeans climbed 0.5 percent to $8.78-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
Wheat advanced 0.3 percent to $4.73 a bushel after
falling 0.6 percent in the last session.
"U.S. farmers are likely to reduce corn acreage which has
lifted corn prices and we are seeing drought reducing production
in South Africa," said Kaname Gokon from brokerage Okato Shoji
in Tokyo. "For soybeans, China's crush margins have improved
which is boosting demand as people buy for the spring festival.
Chinese customers are buying U.S. soybeans."
Drought-stricken South Africa is expected to import up to 6
million tonnes of maize, a staple in the African nation.
In the soybean market, there is support from expectations of
higher demand for the spring festival early next month, although
ample South American supplies are expected to cap gains.
China is likely to import record volumes of the oilseed
again this year as crushers take advantage of cheap overseas
supplies to meet nearly all the demand for protein-rich meals,
industry analysts said.
Feed mills, the major consumers of soymeal, are using the
soy product to replace other protein sources such as rapeseed,
cottonseed and distillers dried grains, even as hog stocks -
which account for more than 40 percent of China's use of
livestock feeds - have fallen to their lowest in years.
Traders in the wheat market are awaiting results from
international tenders floated by top buyers.
Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a
tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat, while
South Korea's Samyang Corp is seeking 23,200 tonnes of U.S.
wheat.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,500 CBOT soybean
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also sold
a net 1,000 wheat contracts and were net buyers of 4,000 corn
contracts, they said.
Prices at 0304 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.00 1.50 +0.32% -0.32% 476.27 51
CBOT corn 369.75 1.00 +0.27% +0.54% 364.93 71
CBOT soy 878.25 4.25 +0.49% -0.59% 872.07 47
CBOT rice $10.84 $0.00 +0.00% +1.64% $11.37 35
WTI crude $28.68 $0.33 +1.16% +0.77% $34.35 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.29%
USD/AUD 0.693 0.003 +0.38% +0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)