SYDNEY, Jan 22 U.S. corn rose on Friday, with prices lingering near a one-month high touched in the previous session, on support from short-covering and concerns over smaller than expected global supplies, pushing the grain towards weekly gains of more than 1 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn up more than 1 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly rally. * Front-month soybeans up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the third straight weekly rise. * Front-month wheat down nearly 1 percent for the week, a second weekly decline. * Corn supported as bearish bets placed following a huge U.S. harvest last fall were unwound. Additionally, some concerns about tighter-than-expected global supplies lent support. * The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its forecast for world corn (maize) production in 2015-16 by 8 million tonnes to 959 million, mainly due to poorer harvests in India and drought-hit South Africa. * U.S. wheat supplies were again snubbed by top buyer Egypt. The country's state grain buyer on Thursday said it bought 235,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania, France and Russia in its latest deal. MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed slightly against a basket of currencies early on Friday, as traders were caught in a tug-of-war between rising expectations of monetary easing by other major central banks and fading hopes for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. * U.S. crude oil prices were stable in early Asian trading on Friday after bouncing away from 12-year lows the previous day as rallying financial markets gave some traders reason to cash in on record short positions. * Wall Street staged a modest rally on Thursday as oil prices recorded their biggest gain this year and ECB President Mario Draghi raised hopes of more stimulus for Europe. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan 0930 Britain Retail sales Dec 1330 U.S. National activity index Dec 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Dec 1500 U.S. Leading index Dec Grains prices at 0211 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.75 -1.25 -0.26% -0.16% 476.29 50 CBOT corn 367.50 0.50 +0.14% -0.07% 364.85 63 CBOT soy 882.00 3.50 +0.40% -0.17% 872.19 51 CBOT rice $11.01 $0.03 +0.27% +1.24% $11.36 44 WTI crude $29.73 $0.20 +0.68% +11.98% $34.12 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.085 -$0.004 -0.39% -0.54% USD/AUD 0.699 0.009 +1.23% +1.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)