SYDNEY, Jan 22 U.S. corn rose on Friday, with
prices lingering near a one-month high touched in the previous
session, on support from short-covering and concerns over
smaller than expected global supplies, pushing the grain towards
weekly gains of more than 1 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn up more than
1 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly rally.
* Front-month soybeans up nearly 0.5 percent for the
week, the third straight weekly rise.
* Front-month wheat down nearly 1 percent for the
week, a second weekly decline.
* Corn supported as bearish bets placed following a huge
U.S. harvest last fall were unwound. Additionally, some concerns
about tighter-than-expected global supplies lent support.
* The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its
forecast for world corn (maize) production in 2015-16 by 8
million tonnes to 959 million, mainly due to poorer harvests in
India and drought-hit South Africa.
* U.S. wheat supplies were again snubbed by top buyer Egypt.
The country's state grain buyer on Thursday said it bought
235,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania, France and Russia in its
latest deal.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar firmed slightly against a basket of currencies
early on Friday, as traders were caught in a tug-of-war between
rising expectations of monetary easing by other major central
banks and fading hopes for more rate hikes from the Federal
Reserve.
* U.S. crude oil prices were stable in early Asian trading
on Friday after bouncing away from 12-year lows the previous day
as rallying financial markets gave some traders reason to cash
in on record short positions.
* Wall Street staged a modest rally on Thursday as oil
prices recorded their biggest gain this year and ECB President
Mario Draghi raised hopes of more stimulus for Europe.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan
0930 Britain Retail sales Dec
1330 U.S. National activity index Dec
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Dec
1500 U.S. Leading index Dec
Grains prices at 0211 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.75 -1.25 -0.26% -0.16% 476.29 50
CBOT corn 367.50 0.50 +0.14% -0.07% 364.85 63
CBOT soy 882.00 3.50 +0.40% -0.17% 872.19 51
CBOT rice $11.01 $0.03 +0.27% +1.24% $11.36 44
WTI crude $29.73 $0.20 +0.68% +11.98% $34.12 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.085 -$0.004 -0.39% -0.54%
USD/AUD 0.699 0.009 +1.23% +1.27%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)