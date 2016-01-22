* Soy up on adverse Brazil weather, lower Argentine output * Corn gains for 2nd week as IGC cuts global output forecast (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 22 U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on Friday, with the market on track to eke out gains for a third straight week on concerns over adverse weather in Brazil and estimates of lower production in Argentina. Corn edged higher, with the market up a for second week in a row, underpinned by lower output in India and South Africa. Ample supplies continued to anchor wheat prices. "The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange released their Argentine soybean crop estimate for the season, at 58 million tonnes it is almost 5 percent lower year-on-year," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "In Brazil, the weather story remains largely unchanged - too wet in some central and northern regions, increasingly dry in the south." Chicago Board Of Trade most-active corn was up more than 1 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly rally. Soybeans were up nearly 0.1 percent for the week, their third straight weekly rise. Wheat was marginally down for the week, a second weekly decline. Corn is finding support as bearish bets placed following a huge U.S. harvest last fall are being unwound, as well as from some concerns about tighter-than-expected global supplies. The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for world corn production in 2015-16 by 8 million tonnes to 959 million, mainly due to poorer harvests in India and drought-hit South Africa. Still, global grain stocks at the end of the 2015/16 season could reach their highest level in 29 years, the IGC said, due to generally favourable harvest prospects. The wheat market is facing pressure from lack of demand for expensive U.S. cargoes. U.S. wheat supplies were again snubbed by top buyer Egypt. The country's state grain buyer on Thursday said it bought 235,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania, France and Russia in its latest deal. Meanwhile, Russia's grain exports in December hit a record high of 3.8 million tonnes, owing to a weak rouble making Russian grain more competitive on global dollar-denominated markets, SovEcon agriculture consultancy said in a note. Due to seasonally lower demand, grain exports will decline to 1.4-1.5 million tonnes in January, of which between 1.1 million and 1.2 million tonnes will be wheat. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 7,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 3,000 wheat contracts and were net sellers of 5,000 corn contracts, they said. Prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.75 -2.25 -0.47% +0.27% 476.04 48 CBOT corn 367.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.47% 364.62 63 CBOT soy 879.75 1.25 +0.14% +0.66% 872.25 49 CBOT rice $11.00 $0.02 +0.18% +1.48% $11.36 44 WTI crude $29.59 $0.06 +0.20% +11.45% $34.11 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.084 -$0.003 -0.26% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.699 0.000 -0.06% +1.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)