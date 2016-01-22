* Soy up on adverse Brazil weather, lower Argentine output
* Corn gains for 2nd week as IGC cuts global output forecast
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 22 U.S. soybeans rose for a
second session on Friday, with the market on track to eke out
gains for a third straight week on concerns over adverse weather
in Brazil and estimates of lower production in Argentina.
Corn edged higher, with the market up a for second week in a
row, underpinned by lower output in India and South Africa.
Ample supplies continued to anchor wheat prices.
"The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange released their Argentine
soybean crop estimate for the season, at 58 million tonnes it is
almost 5 percent lower year-on-year," said Tobin Gorey, director
of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"In Brazil, the weather story remains largely unchanged -
too wet in some central and northern regions, increasingly dry
in the south."
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active corn was up more
than 1 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly
rally. Soybeans were up nearly 0.1 percent for the week,
their third straight weekly rise.
Wheat was marginally down for the week, a second
weekly decline.
Corn is finding support as bearish bets placed following a
huge U.S. harvest last fall are being unwound, as well as from
some concerns about tighter-than-expected global supplies.
The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its
forecast for world corn production in 2015-16 by 8 million
tonnes to 959 million, mainly due to poorer harvests in India
and drought-hit South Africa.
Still, global grain stocks at the end of the 2015/16 season
could reach their highest level in 29 years, the IGC said, due
to generally favourable harvest prospects.
The wheat market is facing pressure from lack of demand for
expensive U.S. cargoes.
U.S. wheat supplies were again snubbed by top buyer Egypt.
The country's state grain buyer on Thursday said it bought
235,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania, France and Russia in its
latest deal.
Meanwhile, Russia's grain exports in December hit a record
high of 3.8 million tonnes, owing to a weak rouble making
Russian grain more competitive on global dollar-denominated
markets, SovEcon agriculture consultancy said in a note.
Due to seasonally lower demand, grain exports will decline
to 1.4-1.5 million tonnes in January, of which between 1.1
million and 1.2 million tonnes will be wheat.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 7,000 CBOT soybean
contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also bought
a net 3,000 wheat contracts and were net sellers of 5,000 corn
contracts, they said.
Prices at 0313 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 472.75 -2.25 -0.47% +0.27% 476.04 48
CBOT corn 367.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.47% 364.62 63
CBOT soy 879.75 1.25 +0.14% +0.66% 872.25 49
CBOT rice $11.00 $0.02 +0.18% +1.48% $11.36 44
WTI crude $29.59 $0.06 +0.20% +11.45% $34.11 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.084 -$0.003 -0.26% -0.41%
USD/AUD 0.699 0.000 -0.06% +1.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)