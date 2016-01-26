SINGAPORE, Jan 26 U.S. wheat rose for a fourth session on Tuesday to trade near an almost two-week top, underpinned by short-covering and expectations of export curbs by Russia. Corn eased for a second session, while soybeans were largely unchanged after closing slightly up on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures were at $4.82-1/4 by 0119 GMT, near a high of $4.83-3/4 hit on Monday - the loftiest since Jan. 13. * Wheat prices are drawing support from an Interfax news agency report that Russia's agriculture ministry was considering tougher grain export limits due to rising pork prices. * Russia's grain exports in December hit a record high of 3.8 million tonnes owing to a weak rouble, SovEcon agriculture consultancy said earlier this month. * Commodity funds hold a historically large net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of short-covering. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 5,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 4,000 wheat contracts and were net even in corn, they said. * The market drew additional support from worries about cold weekend weather in parts of Russia, Ukraine and China that may have threatened winter wheat crops. * A cold snap that hit Europe early this month damaged crops in the eastern part of the bloc and Ukraine, crop monitoring unit MARS said. * In news which could have bearish consequences for grain markets, U.S. farmers are beginning to sell off their crop stockpile - sometimes at a loss - and easing a months-long logjam prompted by the lowest grains prices in at least five years. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares look set to retreat and oil prices to resume their descent after investors used rebounds over the last two days to offload risk assets as fears of a global economic slowdown show no sign of abating. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Nov 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Nov 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.25 0.75 +0.16% +1.42% 475.42 62 CBOT corn 369.50 -0.25 -0.07% -0.20% 364.27 63 CBOT soy 880.25 -0.25 -0.03% +0.43% 872.48 50 CBOT rice $11.00 -$0.01 -0.09% +0.36% $11.33 45 WTI crude $29.86 -$0.48 -1.58% -7.24% $33.74 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.085 $0.000 +0.04% +0.53% USD/AUD 0.694 -0.001 -0.16% -0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)