SINGAPORE, Jan 26 U.S. wheat rose for a fourth
session on Tuesday to trade near an almost two-week top,
underpinned by short-covering and expectations of export curbs
by Russia.
Corn eased for a second session, while soybeans
were largely unchanged after closing slightly up on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures were at
$4.82-1/4 by 0119 GMT, near a high of $4.83-3/4 hit on Monday -
the loftiest since Jan. 13.
* Wheat prices are drawing support from an Interfax news
agency report that Russia's agriculture ministry was considering
tougher grain export limits due to rising pork prices.
* Russia's grain exports in December hit a record high of
3.8 million tonnes owing to a weak rouble, SovEcon agriculture
consultancy said earlier this month.
* Commodity funds hold a historically large net short
position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts
of short-covering.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 5,000 Chicago
Board of Trade soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said.
The funds also bought a net 4,000 wheat contracts and were net
even in corn, they said.
* The market drew additional support from worries about cold
weekend weather in parts of Russia, Ukraine and China that may
have threatened winter wheat crops.
* A cold snap that hit Europe early this month damaged crops
in the eastern part of the bloc and Ukraine, crop monitoring
unit MARS said.
* In news which could have bearish consequences for grain
markets, U.S. farmers are beginning to sell off their crop
stockpile - sometimes at a loss - and easing a months-long
logjam prompted by the lowest grains prices in at least five
years.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares look set to retreat and oil prices to resume
their descent after investors used rebounds over the last two
days to offload risk assets as fears of a global economic
slowdown show no sign of abating.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Nov
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Nov
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
Prices at 0119 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.25 0.75 +0.16% +1.42% 475.42 62
CBOT corn 369.50 -0.25 -0.07% -0.20% 364.27 63
CBOT soy 880.25 -0.25 -0.03% +0.43% 872.48 50
CBOT rice $11.00 -$0.01 -0.09% +0.36% $11.33 45
WTI crude $29.86 -$0.48 -1.58% -7.24% $33.74 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.085 $0.000 +0.04% +0.53%
USD/AUD 0.694 -0.001 -0.16% -0.81%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)