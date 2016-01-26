* Wheat trades near its highest in almost two weeks
* Russia may curb grain exports as local prices meat rise
* Extreme cold weather in Black Sea region, China supports
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
fourth straight session on Tuesday to trade near their highest
in almost two weeks, buoyed by short-covering and expectations
of export curbs by Russia.
Corn was little changed after hitting a one-month high on
Monday, while soybeans rose for a second session.
"If Russia restricts grain exports, it will lead to higher
demand for U.S. products which have been facing difficulty in
finding buyers," said Kaname Gokon from brokerage Okato Shoji in
Tokyo. "There is a cold front which has raised worries about
crop damage."
Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat contract was
at $4.81-3/4 by 0232 GMT, near a high of $4.83-3/4 hit on Monday
- the loftiest since Jan. 13.
Corn was flat at $3.69-3/4 a bushel after climbing in
the last session to a one-month high of $3.72-1/2 a bushel,
while soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.81 a bushel.
Wheat prices are drawing support from an Interfax news
agency report that Russia's agriculture ministry was considering
tougher grain export limits due to rising pork prices.
Russia's grain exports in December hit a record high of 3.8
million tonnes owing to a weak rouble, SovEcon agriculture
consultancy said earlier this month.
Commodity funds hold a historically large net short position
in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of
short-covering.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 5,000 Chicago Board
of Trade soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The
funds also bought a net 4,000 wheat contracts and were net even
in corn, they said.
The market drew additional support from worries about cold
weekend weather in parts of Russia, Ukraine and China that may
have threatened winter wheat crops.
A cold snap that hit Europe early this month damaged crops
in the eastern part of the bloc and Ukraine, crop monitoring
unit MARS said.
In news which could have bearish consequences for grain
markets, U.S. farmers are beginning to sell off their crop
stockpile - sometimes at a loss - and easing a months-long
logjam prompted by the lowest grains prices in at least five
years.
Grains prices at 0232 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 481.75 0.25 +0.05% +1.31% 475.40 60
CBOT corn 369.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.14% 364.28 63
CBOT soy 881.00 0.50 +0.06% +0.51% 872.51 50
CBOT rice $11.01 $0.00 +0.00% +0.46% $11.33 46
WTI crude $29.76 -$0.58 -1.91% -7.55% $33.74 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.085 $0.001 +0.06% +0.55%
USD/AUD 0.695 0.000 -0.03% -0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)