* Wheat trades near its highest in almost two weeks * Russia may curb grain exports as local prices meat rise * Extreme cold weather in Black Sea region, China supports (Updates prices, adds quotes and other details) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 26 U.S. wheat futures rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to trade near their highest in almost two weeks, buoyed by short-covering and expectations of export curbs by Russia. Corn was little changed after hitting a one-month high on Monday, while soybeans rose for a second session. "If Russia restricts grain exports, it will lead to higher demand for U.S. products which have been facing difficulty in finding buyers," said Kaname Gokon from brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "There is a cold front which has raised worries about crop damage." Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat contract was at $4.81-3/4 by 0232 GMT, near a high of $4.83-3/4 hit on Monday - the loftiest since Jan. 13. Corn was flat at $3.69-3/4 a bushel after climbing in the last session to a one-month high of $3.72-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.81 a bushel. Wheat prices are drawing support from an Interfax news agency report that Russia's agriculture ministry was considering tougher grain export limits due to rising pork prices. Russia's grain exports in December hit a record high of 3.8 million tonnes owing to a weak rouble, SovEcon agriculture consultancy said earlier this month. Commodity funds hold a historically large net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of short-covering. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 5,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 4,000 wheat contracts and were net even in corn, they said. The market drew additional support from worries about cold weekend weather in parts of Russia, Ukraine and China that may have threatened winter wheat crops. A cold snap that hit Europe early this month damaged crops in the eastern part of the bloc and Ukraine, crop monitoring unit MARS said. In news which could have bearish consequences for grain markets, U.S. farmers are beginning to sell off their crop stockpile - sometimes at a loss - and easing a months-long logjam prompted by the lowest grains prices in at least five years. Grains prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 481.75 0.25 +0.05% +1.31% 475.40 60 CBOT corn 369.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.14% 364.28 63 CBOT soy 881.00 0.50 +0.06% +0.51% 872.51 50 CBOT rice $11.01 $0.00 +0.00% +0.46% $11.33 46 WTI crude $29.76 -$0.58 -1.91% -7.55% $33.74 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.085 $0.001 +0.06% +0.55% USD/AUD 0.695 0.000 -0.03% -0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)