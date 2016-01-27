* Wheat falls for first time in five sessions
* Corn up slightly, soybeans little changed
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Jan 27 U.S. wheat edged lower on
Wednesday, falling for the first time in five session, although
uncertainty surrounding Russia's export policy kept prices near
a one-month high.
Corn was up slightly, while soybeans were little changed.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.1
percent to $4.84-1/4 a bushel after closing up 0.67 percent on
Tuesday when prices hit a one-month high of $4.88-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat had rallied for four consecutive sessions, drawing
support this week over possible changes coming on Russia's
export policy. Russia is considering toughening grain export
limits, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source
at the agriculture ministry.
Analysts said market fundamentals would be altered should
Russia restrict exports, but any such move would not be enough
to underpin a significant ramp up in prices.
"If you take out a big exporter, it does have an impact. But
the reality is there is just so much wheat out there," said
Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst with Advance Trading Australia.
Any curbs on Russian exports could boost the outlook for
shipments from the United States and European Union.
Front-month corn rose 0.14 percent to $3.69-3/4 a
bushel, after ending down 0.14 percent in the previous session.
Drought has caused irrecoverable corn crop losses in some
areas of Argentina despite the El Niño weather phenomenon, which
usually triggers heavy rains in South America, an analyst at the
country's main grains exchange said.
Front-month soybeans were little changed at $8.76 a
bushel, having closed down 0.45 percent on Tuesday.
Grains prices at 0307 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 484.25 -0.50 -0.10% +0.57% 475.29 62
CBOT corn 369.75 0.50 +0.14% +0.00% 364.08 63
CBOT soy 876.00 -0.50 -0.06% -0.51% 872.61 45
CBOT rice $11.12 $0.04 +0.41% +1.46% $11.34 53
WTI crude $30.79 -$0.66 -2.10% +1.48% $33.64 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.15%
USD/AUD 0.703 0.002 +0.36% +1.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)