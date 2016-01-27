* Wheat falls for first time in five sessions * Corn up slightly, soybeans little changed By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 27 U.S. wheat edged lower on Wednesday, falling for the first time in five session, although uncertainty surrounding Russia's export policy kept prices near a one-month high. Corn was up slightly, while soybeans were little changed. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.84-1/4 a bushel after closing up 0.67 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a one-month high of $4.88-1/2 a bushel. Wheat had rallied for four consecutive sessions, drawing support this week over possible changes coming on Russia's export policy. Russia is considering toughening grain export limits, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source at the agriculture ministry. Analysts said market fundamentals would be altered should Russia restrict exports, but any such move would not be enough to underpin a significant ramp up in prices. "If you take out a big exporter, it does have an impact. But the reality is there is just so much wheat out there," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst with Advance Trading Australia. Any curbs on Russian exports could boost the outlook for shipments from the United States and European Union. Front-month corn rose 0.14 percent to $3.69-3/4 a bushel, after ending down 0.14 percent in the previous session. Drought has caused irrecoverable corn crop losses in some areas of Argentina despite the El Niño weather phenomenon, which usually triggers heavy rains in South America, an analyst at the country's main grains exchange said. Front-month soybeans were little changed at $8.76 a bushel, having closed down 0.45 percent on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 484.25 -0.50 -0.10% +0.57% 475.29 62 CBOT corn 369.75 0.50 +0.14% +0.00% 364.08 63 CBOT soy 876.00 -0.50 -0.06% -0.51% 872.61 45 CBOT rice $11.12 $0.04 +0.41% +1.46% $11.34 53 WTI crude $30.79 -$0.66 -2.10% +1.48% $33.64 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.703 0.002 +0.36% +1.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)