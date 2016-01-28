SYDNEY, Jan 28 U.S. wheat dropped for a second
session on Thursday to extend two-day losses to nearly 2
percent, as Russia said it would consider cutting its export tax
on the grain, increasing competition for U.S. supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.16
percent to $4.75-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent on
Wednesday.
* Front-month soybeans were little changed at
$8.82-1/2 a bushel, after firming 0.74 percent on Wednesday.
* Front-month corn was steady at $3.69-1/4 a bushel,
having closed little changed during the previous session.
* Russia will consider removing or cutting an export tax on
wheat and imposing one on barley and corn exports, First Deputy
Agriculture Minister Evgenii Gromyko said on Wednesday.
* Drought has caused irrecoverable corn crop losses in some
areas of Argentina despite the El Nino weather phenomenon which
usually triggers heavy rains in South America, an analyst at the
country's main grains exchange said.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar turned mixed on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve offered little in the way of surprises, in contrast to
New Zealand's central bank, which flung open the doors to a cut
in rates and clipped the kiwi in the process.
* U.S. crude futures dropped more than 1 percent in Asian
trading on Thursday, paring gains of nearly 3 percent made in
the previous session after Russia held out the possibility of
cooperating with OPEC to control global oversupply.
* Wall Street dropped sharply on Wednesday after the Fed
frustrated stock investors hoping for a strong sign it might
scale back future interest rate hikes because of recent
financial and economic turmoil.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Dec
0930 Britain Preliminary GDP Q4
1000 Euro zone Business climate Jan
1300 Germany Consumer prices Jan
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Pending home sales Dec
Grains prices at 0138 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 475.75 -0.75 -0.16% -1.86% 474.44 47
CBOT corn 369.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.00% 363.73 64
CBOT soy 882.50 -0.50 -0.06% +0.68% 873.19 53
CBOT rice $11.24 -$0.03 -0.27% +2.04% $11.33 59
WTI crude $31.99 -$0.31 -0.96% +1.72% $33.54 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.089 $0.000 -0.05% +0.16%
USD/AUD 0.703 0.001 +0.13% +0.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)