* Wheat falls further after Wednesday's 1.7 pct decline * Corn unchanged; lower output in South Africa, India (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 28 U.S. wheat extended its losses on Thursday, after suffering its biggest daily drop in two weeks in the previous session, with Russia's plans to remove or cut export taxes hurting the market. Earlier this week, wheat hit a one-month top on talk about tighter export curbs by Russia, but the country later tempered speculation saying it would discuss removing or cutting the tariff at a meeting on Jan. 29 with Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who is in charge of agriculture. Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat contract fell 0.1 percent to $4.76 a bushel by 0259 GMT, following a 1.7-percent drop a day before, while soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $8.83-3/4 a bushel after closing 0.7 percent higher. Corn was steady at $3.69-1/4 a bushel, not far from Monday's $3.72-1/2 - the highest since Dec. 22. "Wheat prices are under pressure after touching a five-week high as farmers have boosted supply and amid speculation that Russia may lower an export tax on wheat," ANZ said in a report. In the corn market, there was support from lower production in South Africa and India. South Africa will likely harvest 7.44 million tonnes of maize in 2016, 25 percent less than the 9.94 million tonnes reaped last year because of a scorching drought, a government agency said. India, typically a net corn exporter, has made its first purchase in 16 years after dry weather reduced output of the key animal feed ingredient and pushed up prices. In Argentina, a drought has caused irrecoverable corn crop losses in some areas despite the El Nino weather phenomenon which usually triggers heavy rains in South America, an analyst at the country's main grains exchange said. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts and were net even in corn, they said. Prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.00 -0.50 -0.10% -1.14% 475.02 49 CBOT corn 369.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.14% 364.06 64 CBOT soy 883.75 0.75 +0.08% +0.37% 872.87 55 CBOT rice $11.25 -$0.02 -0.13% +2.18% $11.33 60 WTI crude $31.98 -$0.32 -0.99% +1.69% $33.54 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.089 $0.004 +0.38% +0.87% USD/AUD 0.704 0.009 +1.22% +0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)