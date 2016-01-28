* Wheat falls further after Wednesday's 1.7 pct decline
* Corn unchanged; lower output in South Africa, India
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 28 U.S. wheat extended its losses
on Thursday, after suffering its biggest daily drop in two weeks
in the previous session, with Russia's plans to remove or cut
export taxes hurting the market.
Earlier this week, wheat hit a one-month top on talk about
tighter export curbs by Russia, but the country later tempered
speculation saying it would discuss removing or cutting the
tariff at a meeting on Jan. 29 with Deputy Prime Minister Arkady
Dvorkovich, who is in charge of agriculture.
Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat contract fell
0.1 percent to $4.76 a bushel by 0259 GMT, following a
1.7-percent drop a day before, while soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $8.83-3/4 a bushel after closing 0.7 percent higher.
Corn was steady at $3.69-1/4 a bushel, not far from
Monday's $3.72-1/2 - the highest since Dec. 22.
"Wheat prices are under pressure after touching a five-week
high as farmers have boosted supply and amid speculation that
Russia may lower an export tax on wheat," ANZ said in a report.
In the corn market, there was support from lower production
in South Africa and India.
South Africa will likely harvest 7.44 million tonnes of
maize in 2016, 25 percent less than the 9.94 million tonnes
reaped last year because of a scorching drought, a government
agency said.
India, typically a net corn exporter, has made its first
purchase in 16 years after dry weather reduced output of the key
animal feed ingredient and pushed up prices.
In Argentina, a drought has caused irrecoverable corn crop
losses in some areas despite the El Nino weather phenomenon
which usually triggers heavy rains in South America, an analyst
at the country's main grains exchange said.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT wheat
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also
bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts and were net even in corn,
they said.
Prices at 0259 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 476.00 -0.50 -0.10% -1.14% 475.02 49
CBOT corn 369.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.14% 364.06 64
CBOT soy 883.75 0.75 +0.08% +0.37% 872.87 55
CBOT rice $11.25 -$0.02 -0.13% +2.18% $11.33 60
WTI crude $31.98 -$0.32 -0.99% +1.69% $33.54 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.089 $0.004 +0.38% +0.87%
USD/AUD 0.704 0.009 +1.22% +0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)