SYDNEY, Jan 29 U.S. soybeans rose on Friday and
were set to close the month up for the first time since
September, although a cancellation of sales to China that pushed
prices to a 16-day low in the previous session kept a lid on
gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans have
risen more than 0.5 percent so far this month.
* Front-month corn is up nearly 2 percent for the
month, the first monthly gain since September 2015.
* Front-month wheat was little changed for the month.
Prices hit a more than five-year low earlier in January.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters
cancelled the sale of 395,000 metric tons of soybeans to China
for delivery in the 2015/16 marketing year on Thursday.
* Chinese companies have ordered more than 20 cargoes,
equivalent to 1.2 million tonnes of corn, mostly from Ukraine,
for shipment in the first quarter, a government think tank said
on Thursday.
* In Argentina, a drought has caused corn crop losses in
some areas despite the El Nino weather phenomenon which usually
triggers heavy rains in South America, an analyst at the
country's main grains exchange said. But severe harvest
shortfalls were not expected.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen stayed on the defensive early on Friday as the
market waited to see if the Bank of Japan would ease policy,
while the dollar languished at two-week lows in the face of
disappointing U.S. economic data.
* Brent crude futures extended gains, on track for a weekly
rise of 6 percent, boosted by hopes of a deal among
oil-producing countries to tackle a growing supply glut.
* Wall Street climbed on Thursday as a blockbuster quarterly
report from Facebook drove tech shares higher and a bounce in
oil prices propped up the beleaguered energy sector.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0630 France Preliminary GDP Q4
0700 Germany Retail sales Dec
1000 Euro zone Inflation Jan
1330 U.S. Advance GDP Q4
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan
Grains prices at 0146 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 472.75 0.50 +0.11% -0.79% 473.61 42
CBOT corn 365.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.02% 363.22 46
CBOT soy 870.00 2.25 +0.26% -1.47% 872.87 40
CBOT rice $11.39 $0.08 +0.71% +1.11% $11.35 65
WTI crude $33.57 $0.35 +1.05% +3.93% $33.46 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.000 -0.05% +0.38%
USD/AUD 0.709 0.001 +0.08% +0.93%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)