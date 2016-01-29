SYDNEY, Jan 29 U.S. soybeans rose on Friday and were set to close the month up for the first time since September, although a cancellation of sales to China that pushed prices to a 16-day low in the previous session kept a lid on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans have risen more than 0.5 percent so far this month. * Front-month corn is up nearly 2 percent for the month, the first monthly gain since September 2015. * Front-month wheat was little changed for the month. Prices hit a more than five-year low earlier in January. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters cancelled the sale of 395,000 metric tons of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2015/16 marketing year on Thursday. * Chinese companies have ordered more than 20 cargoes, equivalent to 1.2 million tonnes of corn, mostly from Ukraine, for shipment in the first quarter, a government think tank said on Thursday. * In Argentina, a drought has caused corn crop losses in some areas despite the El Nino weather phenomenon which usually triggers heavy rains in South America, an analyst at the country's main grains exchange said. But severe harvest shortfalls were not expected. MARKET NEWS * The yen stayed on the defensive early on Friday as the market waited to see if the Bank of Japan would ease policy, while the dollar languished at two-week lows in the face of disappointing U.S. economic data. * Brent crude futures extended gains, on track for a weekly rise of 6 percent, boosted by hopes of a deal among oil-producing countries to tackle a growing supply glut. * Wall Street climbed on Thursday as a blockbuster quarterly report from Facebook drove tech shares higher and a bounce in oil prices propped up the beleaguered energy sector. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0630 France Preliminary GDP Q4 0700 Germany Retail sales Dec 1000 Euro zone Inflation Jan 1330 U.S. Advance GDP Q4 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan Grains prices at 0146 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.75 0.50 +0.11% -0.79% 473.61 42 CBOT corn 365.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.02% 363.22 46 CBOT soy 870.00 2.25 +0.26% -1.47% 872.87 40 CBOT rice $11.39 $0.08 +0.71% +1.11% $11.35 65 WTI crude $33.57 $0.35 +1.05% +3.93% $33.46 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.000 -0.05% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.709 0.001 +0.08% +0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)