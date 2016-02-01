SYDNEY, Feb 1 U.S. wheat prices dropped on Monday to erode gains from the previous session, after the rejection of a French shipment by Egypt, the world's largest buyer of the grain. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.8 percent to $4.75-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.4 percent on Friday. * Front-month soybeans eased 0.23 percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, after firming 1.7 percent in the last session. * Front-month corn dropped 0.4 percent to $3.70-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.8 percent the session before. * Egypt rejected a French wheat shipment it said did not meet strict new import rules, rattling traders who said the move could drive up the cost of supplying the world's largest buyer and endanger its ability to provide its poorest citizens bread. * Weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that non-commercial traders slashed their net short position in CBOT corn by more than 74,000 contracts in the week to Jan. 26, to 129,051 contract. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of old-crop U.S. corn at 817,000 tonnes, at the low end of trade estimates for 800,000 to 1 million tonnes. * Russia, a leading wheat exporter, is not expected to change its current regime of taxes on grain exports, sources said, following proposals to change them. * The USDA on Thursday said exporters cancelled sales of 395,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China, a factor that traders were still digesting. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed broad losses on Monday, while the euro was also on the defensive after a surprise cut in Japanese interest rates sent bond yields sliding across the globe and particularly in Europe. * Oil prices fell in early trading on Monday after South Korea posted its weakest export data since 2009 and the prospect of a coordinated production cut by leading crude exporters seemed remote. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jan 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Jan 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Jan 0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Jan 1330 U.S. Personal income Dec 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jan 1500 U.S. Construction spending Dec Grains prices at 0121 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.50 -3.75 -0.78% +0.69% 473.56 47 CBOT corn 370.50 -1.50 -0.40% +1.37% 363.46 58 CBOT soy 880.25 -2.00 -0.23% +1.44% 873.94 49 CBOT rice $11.35 $0.00 +0.00% +0.35% $11.35 64 WTI crude $33.07 -$0.55 -1.64% -0.45% $33.38 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.084 $0.000 +0.03% -0.91% USD/AUD 0.706 -0.003 -0.37% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)