* Wheat down 0.9 pct, falls for three out of four sessions
* Russia expected to leave its grain tax scheme intact
(Adds analyst quotes; updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Chicago wheat lost ground on
Monday, taking its declines to three out of four sessions, with
the market weighed down by expectations that top supplier Russia
will leave taxes on grain exports unchanged.
Corn and soybeans eased, giving up some of the previous
session's gains which were driven by month-end bargain buying.
Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is not
expected to change its current regime of taxes on grain exports,
sources said on Friday, following proposals to change them.
Concerns over the possibility of tougher limits on Russia's
foreign sales of wheat had sent global prices to a one-month
high last week.
"Looks like Russia is not going to raise the export tax and
that is one of the drivers adding to pressure on prices today,"
said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at the National
Australia Bank.
"It was bargain buying at the end of the month but the
market hasn't been able to hold on to those gains. The longer
term story is that the world remains very well supplied,"
Ziebell said.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat wheat fell
0.9 percent to $4.74-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent
on Friday.
Soybeans eased 0.3 percent to $8.79-1/4 a bushel and
corn dropped 0.7 percent to $3.69-1/4 a bushel.
There was additional pressure on wheat stemming from Egypt's
rejection of a French wheat shipment. Egypt said it did not
meet strict new import rules, rattling traders who said the move
could drive up the cost of supplying the world's largest buyer
and endanger its ability to provide its poorest citizens bread.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 26,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported weekly
export sales of old-crop U.S. corn at 817,000 tonnes, at the low
end of trade estimates for 800,000 to 1 million tonnes.
The USDA said on Thursday exporters cancelled sales of
395,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, a factor that traders
were still digesting.
Prices at 0258 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 474.75 -4.50 -0.94% +0.53% 473.53 46
CBOT corn 369.25 -2.75 -0.74% +1.03% 363.42 55
CBOT soy 879.25 -3.00 -0.34% +1.33% 873.91 48
CBOT rice $11.34 -$0.01 -0.13% +0.22% $11.35 63
WTI crude $33.19 -$0.43 -1.28% -0.09% $33.38 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.085 $0.001 +0.11% -0.83%
USD/AUD 0.707 -0.002 -0.23% -0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)