SYDNEY, Feb 2 U.S. wheat was steady on Tuesday, taking a breather after closing down nearly 1 percent in the previous session as ample global supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat stood unchanged at $4.75-1/4 a bushel, having ended Monday down 0.8 percent. * Front-month soybeans were also steady at $8.80-3/4 a bushel, after finishing the last session down 0.2 percent. * Front-month corn was unchanged at $3.71-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session. * Egypt's main state wheat buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from March 2-11. U.S. wheat has not been offered in recent GASC tenders. Results were expected on Tuesday. * Over the weekend, GASC rejected a cargo of French wheat because it did not comply with new import rules, a move that pressured European grain futures. * Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is not expected to change its current regime of taxes on grain exports, sources said on Friday, following proposals to change them. * A storm crossing the U.S. Plains early next week should bring heavy snow that will help insulate the region's winter wheat from a cold spell that will follow, agricultural meteorologists said on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The yen remained in the doldrums on Tuesday after a restless session overnight, while the Australian dollar held firm as investors bet the Reserve Bank of Australia will resist the recent trend for surprise policy easings. * Oil prices fell for a second session in Asian trade on Tuesday as worries about top energy consumer China and rising oil supply weighed on markets, although possible talks between OPEC and Russia on production cuts offered some support. * Strong gains in Facebook and Alphabet helped Wall Street cut losses and stage a late-day rally, with major indexes closing near the unchanged mark. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Jan 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Dec 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Jan Grains prices at 0152 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.83% 473.26 47 CBOT corn 371.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.20% 363.38 60 CBOT soy 880.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.17% 874.16 49 CBOT rice $11.05 $0.04 +0.36% -2.69% $11.33 47 WTI crude $31.15 -$0.47 -1.49% -7.35% $33.20 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.090 $0.002 +0.14% +0.62% USD/AUD 0.711 0.000 -0.04% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)