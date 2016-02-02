* Wheat little changed after falling almost 1 percent on Monday * Corn falls on outlook for improved South American weather (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Chicago wheat futures were largely unchanged on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session with the market facing headwinds from plentiful global supplies and improved crop conditions in top U.S. producing areas. Corn eased for a second day amid forecasts of crop-friendly weather in South America, while soybeans were almost flat after closing marginally lower on Monday. Condition ratings for winter wheat improved during January in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat state, but declined elsewhere in the Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The government rated 55 percent of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition for the month ended Jan. 31, up from 54 percent in its previous monthly report. A storm crossing the U.S. Plains early next week should bring heavy snow that will help insulate the region's winter wheat from a cold spell that will follow. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat was steady at $4.75-1/4 a bushel by 0311 GMT, after ending Monday down 0.8 percent. Soybeans were up a quarter of a cent at $8.81 a bushel and corn dipped 0.1 percent to $3.70-3/4 a bushel. "Brazilian weather remains largely favourable for now," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Forecasters are becoming more confident that rainfall this weekend or early next will arrest declining soil moisture and prevent sustained crop stress." News that Russia, one of the world's top wheat exporters, is not expected to change its current regime of taxes on grain shipments also kept a lid on the market. Concerns over the possibility of tougher limits on Russia's foreign sales of wheat had sent global prices to a one-month high last week. On the demand side, Egypt's main state wheat buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from March 2-11. U.S. wheat has not been offered in recent GASC tenders. Results were expected on Tuesday. Recently, GASC rejected a cargo of French wheat because it did not comply with new import rules, a move that pressured European grain futures. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 2,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also sold a net 1,000 corn contracts and 1,000 in soybeans, they said. Grains prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.83% 473.26 47 CBOT corn 370.75 -0.50 -0.13% -0.34% 363.37 57 CBOT soy 881.00 0.25 +0.03% -0.14% 874.17 50 CBOT rice $11.05 $0.04 +0.36% -2.69% $11.33 47 WTI crude $31.11 -$0.51 -1.61% -7.47% $33.20 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.089 $0.001 +0.06% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.11% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)