SYDNEY, Feb 3 U.S. corn edged lower on Wednesday
to give back much of its gains from the previous session when
prices hit a six-week peak, as ample global supply offset
support from short-covering.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn fell 0.27
percent to $3.71-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.34 percent in the
previous session when prices marked a six-week top of $3.73-3/4.
* Front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.75-3/4 a
bushel, after closing little changed on Tuesday when prices hit
a near one-week high of $4.83 a bushel.
* Front-month soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $8.82-3/4 a
bushel, after ending down 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* Rattled by stringent new import rules, Egypt's wheat
suppliers boycotted en masse a state tender on Tuesday, pushing
the world's biggest purchaser of the commodity towards a crisis
that could threaten its strategic grain reserves.
* GASC rejected a 63,000-tonne wheat shipment this week for
containing traces of ergot. GASC on Tuesday said it was in talks
to import 3 million tonnes of wheat outside the tendering
process.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen and euro held on to overnight gains against the
dollar on Wednesday after a sharp slide in crude oil prices
fuelled risk aversion, driving down U.S. debt yields to 9-month
lows and dulling the greenback's appeal.
* U.S. oil futures extended losses into a third session in
early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks last week
surged to more than half a billion barrels, stoking concern over
global oversupply.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday after another steep fall in
oil prices and a disappointing spending forecast from Exxon
Mobil.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI Jan
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Jan
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jan
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Dec
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jan
Grains prices at 0137 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 475.75 0.50 +0.11% +0.11% 472.89 48
CBOT corn 371.50 -1.00 -0.27% +0.07% 363.33 59
CBOT soy 883.00 -3.25 -0.37% +0.26% 874.11 51
CBOT rice $11.12 -$0.05 -0.49% -2.03% $11.33 52
WTI crude $29.44 -$0.44 -1.47% -6.89% $32.98 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.002 +0.14% +0.41%
USD/AUD 0.701 -0.003 -0.41% -1.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
