* Soy, corn dip after rallying to highest since Dec. 22 * Wheat up after closing flat, ample supplies cap gains * China, soy demand seen slowing in Lunar New Year break (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Chicago soybeans slid on Wednesday after scaling a six-week peak in the last session as expectations of weaker demand in top importer China during the Lunar New Year break weighed on the market. Corn eased from Tuesday's highest since December 22 while wheat edged higher after closing unchanged in the last session. China, which buys more than 60 percent of soybeans traded worldwide, will be closed next week as the nation celebrates the Lunar New Year holiday. Chicago Board of Trade most active corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.71-1/2 a bushel by 0312 GMT and soybeans lost 0.2 percent to $8.84-1/2 a bushel. Wheat gained 0.3 percent to $4.76-1/2 a bushel. "China's soybean imports are going to slowdown during the new year holidays which is not supportive for CBOT prices," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We are getting forecasts of favourable weather for corn and soybeans in Brazil and Argentina." Corn and soybean rallied on Tuesday as investors covered their short positions, or trades that profit when prices decline. Commodity funds have increased their net-short positions in grains amid plentiful supplies and concerns about the health of the global economy. But that stance may be changing as some investors start to shift their focus to spring planting in the Northern Hemisphere, often a period of greater risk for agricultural futures. Commodity funds accumulated an estimated net-long position of 9,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also took on a net-long of 7,000 soybean contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts, the sources said. In the wheat market, Egypt's suppliers boycotted en masse a state tender on Tuesday after a string of new import rules, pushing the world's biggest purchaser towards a crisis that could threaten its strategic grain reserves. The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) rejected a 63,000-tonne wheat shipment this week for containing traces of ergot, a common grain fungus. GASC on Tuesday said it was in talks to import 3 million tonnes of wheat outside the tendering process. Canadian stockpiles of canola and wheat at the end of 2015 shrank from the previous year, according to a Reuters survey of 10 traders and analysts ahead of a Statistics Canada report. Prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.50 1.25 +0.26% -0.57% 473.30 50 CBOT corn 371.50 -1.00 -0.27% -0.13% 363.39 59 CBOT soy 884.50 -1.75 -0.20% +0.26% 874.28 52 CBOT rice $11.12 -$0.05 -0.49% -2.03% $11.33 52 WTI crude $29.67 -$0.21 -0.70% -6.17% $32.99 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.003 +0.30% +0.78% USD/AUD 0.702 -0.009 -1.32% -0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)