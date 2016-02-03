* Soy, corn dip after rallying to highest since Dec. 22
* Wheat up after closing flat, ample supplies cap gains
* China, soy demand seen slowing in Lunar New Year break
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Chicago soybeans slid on
Wednesday after scaling a six-week peak in the last session as
expectations of weaker demand in top importer China during the
Lunar New Year break weighed on the market.
Corn eased from Tuesday's highest since December 22 while
wheat edged higher after closing unchanged in the last session.
China, which buys more than 60 percent of soybeans traded
worldwide, will be closed next week as the nation celebrates the
Lunar New Year holiday.
Chicago Board of Trade most active corn fell 0.3
percent to $3.71-1/2 a bushel by 0312 GMT and soybeans
lost 0.2 percent to $8.84-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat gained 0.3 percent to $4.76-1/2 a bushel.
"China's soybean imports are going to slowdown during the
new year holidays which is not supportive for CBOT prices," said
Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"We are getting forecasts of favourable weather for corn and
soybeans in Brazil and Argentina."
Corn and soybean rallied on Tuesday as investors covered
their short positions, or trades that profit when prices
decline.
Commodity funds have increased their net-short positions in
grains amid plentiful supplies and concerns about the health of
the global economy. But that stance may be changing as some
investors start to shift their focus to spring planting in the
Northern Hemisphere, often a period of greater risk for
agricultural futures.
Commodity funds accumulated an estimated net-long position
of 9,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The
funds also took on a net-long of 7,000 soybean contracts and
1,000 wheat contracts, the sources said.
In the wheat market, Egypt's suppliers boycotted en masse a
state tender on Tuesday after a string of new import rules,
pushing the world's biggest purchaser towards a crisis that
could threaten its strategic grain reserves.
The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) rejected
a 63,000-tonne wheat shipment this week for containing traces of
ergot, a common grain fungus. GASC on Tuesday said it was in
talks to import 3 million tonnes of wheat outside the tendering
process.
Canadian stockpiles of canola and wheat at the end of 2015
shrank from the previous year, according to a Reuters survey of
10 traders and analysts ahead of a Statistics Canada report.
Prices at 0312 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 476.50 1.25 +0.26% -0.57% 473.30 50
CBOT corn 371.50 -1.00 -0.27% -0.13% 363.39 59
CBOT soy 884.50 -1.75 -0.20% +0.26% 874.28 52
CBOT rice $11.12 -$0.05 -0.49% -2.03% $11.33 52
WTI crude $29.67 -$0.21 -0.70% -6.17% $32.99 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.003 +0.30% +0.78%
USD/AUD 0.702 -0.009 -1.32% -0.93%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)