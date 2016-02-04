SYDNEY, Feb 4 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday,
rebounding from losses of 1 percent in the previous session, but
face presure from forecast rains in Argentina that will relieve
stress on crops.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans gained
0.4 percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent
on Wednesday.
* Front-month corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.72-1/4 a
bushel, having added 2.2 percent in the previous session.
* Front-month wheat was unchanged at $4.80 a bushel,
having closed up 1 percent on Wednesday.
* Corn and soybeans under pressure from forecast beneficial
rains in Argentina.
* Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, on Wednesday
raised its estimates of 2015/16 corn and soybean production in
Argentina.
* Wheat under pressure from ample global supplies.
* Traders reacted cautiously to news that top importer Egypt
would again allow traces of a grain fungus in a latest twist in
a standoff with traders over import rules.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed hefty losses against the yen and euro on
Thursday after tumbling overnight when a top Federal Reserve
official tempered expectations on the pace of future U.S.
interest rate increases.
* Crude oil futures extended gains from the previous session
on Thursday, as a weaker dollar and unconfirmed talk of
producers potentially meeting to discuss output cuts lifted the
market despite record U.S. stocks.
* U.S. stocks staged a late-day rally on Wednesday as an
8-percent jump in oil prices lifted beaten-down energy shares
and financials rebounded.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec
Grains prices at 0148 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 480.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.00% 473.07 58
CBOT corn 372.25 1.25 +0.34% -0.07% 363.32 61
CBOT soy 880.25 3.50 +0.40% -0.68% 873.61 49
CBOT rice $11.15 $0.02 +0.13% -0.22% $11.32 55
WTI crude $32.66 $0.38 +1.18% +9.30% $33.01 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.109 -$0.002 -0.14% +1.58%
USD/AUD 0.717 0.001 +0.08% +1.92%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)