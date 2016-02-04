SYDNEY, Feb 4 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday, rebounding from losses of 1 percent in the previous session, but face presure from forecast rains in Argentina that will relieve stress on crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel, having added 2.2 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat was unchanged at $4.80 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Wednesday. * Corn and soybeans under pressure from forecast beneficial rains in Argentina. * Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, on Wednesday raised its estimates of 2015/16 corn and soybean production in Argentina. * Wheat under pressure from ample global supplies. * Traders reacted cautiously to news that top importer Egypt would again allow traces of a grain fungus in a latest twist in a standoff with traders over import rules. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed hefty losses against the yen and euro on Thursday after tumbling overnight when a top Federal Reserve official tempered expectations on the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases. * Crude oil futures extended gains from the previous session on Thursday, as a weaker dollar and unconfirmed talk of producers potentially meeting to discuss output cuts lifted the market despite record U.S. stocks. * U.S. stocks staged a late-day rally on Wednesday as an 8-percent jump in oil prices lifted beaten-down energy shares and financials rebounded. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec Grains prices at 0148 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 480.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.00% 473.07 58 CBOT corn 372.25 1.25 +0.34% -0.07% 363.32 61 CBOT soy 880.25 3.50 +0.40% -0.68% 873.61 49 CBOT rice $11.15 $0.02 +0.13% -0.22% $11.32 55 WTI crude $32.66 $0.38 +1.18% +9.30% $33.01 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.109 -$0.002 -0.14% +1.58% USD/AUD 0.717 0.001 +0.08% +1.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)