* Soybeans recoup nearly half of losses from Wednesday
* Corn edge higher, wheat ticks up
* USDA to issue latest export data
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Feb 4 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday,
recouping about half of the 1 percent losses from the previous
session, though forecasts for much-needed rains in Argentina
capped gains.
Corn also rose, recovering losses on Wednesday, and wheat
edged higher.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans gained 0.4
percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, although analysts said prices
remain under pressure from rain forecast across Argentina, one
of the world's largest soybean and corn exporters.
"Weather continues to drive the market, and coupled with
some export delays in Brazil - there is still pressure on the
market," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading
Australasia.
The weather forecast buoyed market expectations for grain
production in Argentina, with private analytics firm Informa
Economics raising its estimates of 2015/16 corn and soybean
production in Argentina.
It expected Argentine soybean production to total 60 million
tonnes, up from 58.5 million last month.
Meanwhile, soybean buying by top importer China is expected
to slow next week as Chinese markets will be closed all week for
Lunar New Year celebrations, traders said.
Market direction later in the session will likely be driven
U.S. Department of Agriculture export data set for release on
Thursday.
Analysts expect net weekly corn sales of 800,000 to 1
million tonnes, soybeans at 400,000 to 600,000 and wheat at
200,000 to 400,000.
Front-month corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.71-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session.
Research group Informa upped its estimate for Argentina's
upcoming 2015/16 corn harvest to 26 million tonnes, from 22
million previously.
Front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent $4.80-1/2 a bushel,
having closed up 1 percent on Wednesday, but remains under
pressure from ample global supplies.
Traders reacted cautiously to news that top importer Egypt
would again allow traces of a grain fungus in a latest twist in
a standoff with traders over import rules.
Grains prices at 0249 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 480.50 0.50 +0.10% +1.10% 473.08 58
CBOT corn 371.75 0.75 +0.20% -0.20% 363.30 58
CBOT soy 880.25 3.50 +0.40% -0.68% 873.61 49
CBOT rice $11.15 $0.02 +0.13% -0.22% $11.32 55
WTI crude $32.66 $0.38 +1.18% +9.30% $33.01 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.108 -$0.002 -0.23% +1.48%
USD/AUD 0.718 0.001 +0.11% +1.95%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)