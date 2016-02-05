SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Chicago wheat ticked higher on
Friday on bargain-buying, but remained on track for its biggest
weekly decline since late December as U.S. shipments struggle to
find buyers.
Soybeans rose, snapping two sessions of decline, although
prices were capped by forecasts of improved weather conditions
in Argentina.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
has lost 1.3 percent this week, the most since late
December. Corn has given up 0.8 percent, snapping three
weeks of gains, while soybeans are down 0.6 percent,
shedding last week's gains.
* Wheat came under pressure on Thursday after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S.
wheat at 66,200 tonnes, below trade expectations and the
smallest weekly total since the 2015-16 marketing year began on
June 1.
* CBOT wheat futures have suffered in part due to
record-large global stocks of wheat and stiff competition for
export business.
* Corn and soybean futures have felt pressure from ample
world supplies, given favourable harvest prospects in Brazil and
Argentina.
* Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab cut its
forecast for a still-record 2015/16 national soybean harvest by
1.2 million tonnes on Thursday to 100.9 million tonnes because
of lower yield estimates in top-growing state Mato Grosso.
* The agency raised its corn forecast to 83.3 million tonnes
from 82.3 million tonnes estimated in January, including a first
crop of 28.35 million tonnes and a second planting of 54.99
million tonnes.
* Beneficial rains were forecast for Argentina's crop belt,
easing concerns about dryness.
* The market shrugged off smaller-than-expected Canadian
wheat stocks data. Statistics Canada said Canadian wheat
inventories fell 19 percent to an eight-year low of 20.7 million
tonnes as of Dec. 31. The figure fell below an average of trade
estimates for 21.8 million.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities edged up on Friday, taking early
inspiration from an overnight rise on Wall Street, while the
dollar wobbled ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs report.
* The dollar steadied in Asian trading on Friday but
remained on track for weekly losses.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Dec
0745 France Trade data Dec
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jan
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Jan
1330 U.S. International trade Dec
Prices at 0133 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.00 0.25 +0.05% -1.46% 472.87 46
CBOT corn 369.00 0.50 +0.14% -0.54% 363.28 50
CBOT soy 876.75 2.25 +0.26% +0.00% 873.21 47
CBOT rice $11.09 $0.04 +0.32% -0.45% $11.32 53
WTI crude $31.80 $0.08 +0.25% -1.49% $32.83 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.000 +0.03% +0.95%
USD/AUD 0.720 0.000 -0.03% +0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)