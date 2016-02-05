SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Chicago wheat ticked higher on Friday on bargain-buying, but remained on track for its biggest weekly decline since late December as U.S. shipments struggle to find buyers. Soybeans rose, snapping two sessions of decline, although prices were capped by forecasts of improved weather conditions in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract has lost 1.3 percent this week, the most since late December. Corn has given up 0.8 percent, snapping three weeks of gains, while soybeans are down 0.6 percent, shedding last week's gains. * Wheat came under pressure on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat at 66,200 tonnes, below trade expectations and the smallest weekly total since the 2015-16 marketing year began on June 1. * CBOT wheat futures have suffered in part due to record-large global stocks of wheat and stiff competition for export business. * Corn and soybean futures have felt pressure from ample world supplies, given favourable harvest prospects in Brazil and Argentina. * Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab cut its forecast for a still-record 2015/16 national soybean harvest by 1.2 million tonnes on Thursday to 100.9 million tonnes because of lower yield estimates in top-growing state Mato Grosso. * The agency raised its corn forecast to 83.3 million tonnes from 82.3 million tonnes estimated in January, including a first crop of 28.35 million tonnes and a second planting of 54.99 million tonnes. * Beneficial rains were forecast for Argentina's crop belt, easing concerns about dryness. * The market shrugged off smaller-than-expected Canadian wheat stocks data. Statistics Canada said Canadian wheat inventories fell 19 percent to an eight-year low of 20.7 million tonnes as of Dec. 31. The figure fell below an average of trade estimates for 21.8 million. MARKET NEWS * Asian equities edged up on Friday, taking early inspiration from an overnight rise on Wall Street, while the dollar wobbled ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs report. * The dollar steadied in Asian trading on Friday but remained on track for weekly losses. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Dec 0745 France Trade data Dec 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jan 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Jan 1330 U.S. International trade Dec Prices at 0133 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.00 0.25 +0.05% -1.46% 472.87 46 CBOT corn 369.00 0.50 +0.14% -0.54% 363.28 50 CBOT soy 876.75 2.25 +0.26% +0.00% 873.21 47 CBOT rice $11.09 $0.04 +0.32% -0.45% $11.32 53 WTI crude $31.80 $0.08 +0.25% -1.49% $32.83 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.000 +0.03% +0.95% USD/AUD 0.720 0.000 -0.03% +0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)