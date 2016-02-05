* Wheat falls for 2nd day, market has lost 1.5 pct this week
* U.S. exporters struggle to sell wheat amid ample world
supplies
* South American weather favourable for soybeans
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Chicago wheat slid for a second
session on Friday with the market on track for its biggest
weekly decline since late December as U.S. exports struggle to
find buyers.
Soybeans rose, snapping two sessions of decline, although
prices were capped by forecasts of improved weather conditions
in Argentina.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
fell 1.5 percent this week, the most since late December. Corn
declined 0.8 percent this week, snapping three weeks of
gains, while soybeans are set for a weekly drop of 0.6
percent, shedding last week's gains.
Wheat came under pressure on Thursday, dropping 1.5 percent,
after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export
sales of U.S. wheat at 66,200 tonnes. That was 78 percent lower
than the previous week and below trade expectations. It was the
smallest weekly total since the 2015-16 marketing year began on
June 1.
CBOT wheat futures have suffered because of record-large
global wheat stocks that are reducing demand for U.S. exports.
"U.S. wheat stocks are still burdensome so quite a few
observers feel validated by the fall in prices," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
Corn and soybean futures have also felt pressure from ample
world supplies, given favourable harvest prospects in Brazil and
Argentina.
Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab cut its
forecast for a still-record 2015/16 national soybean harvest by
1.2 million tonnes on Thursday to 100.9 million tonnes because
of lower yield estimates in top-growing state Mato Grosso.
The agency raised its corn forecast to 83.3 million tonnes
from 82.3 million tonnes estimated in January, including a first
crop of 28.35 million tonnes and a second planting of 54.99
million tonnes.
Beneficial rains were forecast for Argentina's crop belt,
easing concerns about dryness.
"Brazilian weather remains favourable for soybeans," said
Commonwealth's Gorey. "And forecasters continue to expect
Argentina's soybean growing regions will get timely rainfall
this weekend and early next week."
The market shrugged off smaller-than-expected Canadian wheat
stocks data. Statistics Canada said Canadian wheat inventories
fell 19 percent to an eight-year low of 20.7 million tonnes as
of Dec. 31. The figure came in below the average of trade
estimates of 21.8 million.
Grains prices at 0259 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 472.25 -0.50 -0.11% -1.61% 472.84 44
CBOT corn 369.00 0.50 +0.14% -0.54% 363.28 50
CBOT soy 876.50 2.00 +0.23% -0.03% 873.20 47
CBOT rice $11.09 $0.04 +0.32% -0.45% $11.32 53
WTI crude $31.79 $0.07 +0.22% -1.52% $32.83 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.12% +0.80%
USD/AUD 0.718 -0.002 -0.31% +0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Christian Schmollinger)