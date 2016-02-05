* Wheat falls for 2nd day, market has lost 1.5 pct this week * U.S. exporters struggle to sell wheat amid ample world supplies * South American weather favourable for soybeans (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Chicago wheat slid for a second session on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly decline since late December as U.S. exports struggle to find buyers. Soybeans rose, snapping two sessions of decline, although prices were capped by forecasts of improved weather conditions in Argentina. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 1.5 percent this week, the most since late December. Corn declined 0.8 percent this week, snapping three weeks of gains, while soybeans are set for a weekly drop of 0.6 percent, shedding last week's gains. Wheat came under pressure on Thursday, dropping 1.5 percent, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat at 66,200 tonnes. That was 78 percent lower than the previous week and below trade expectations. It was the smallest weekly total since the 2015-16 marketing year began on June 1. CBOT wheat futures have suffered because of record-large global wheat stocks that are reducing demand for U.S. exports. "U.S. wheat stocks are still burdensome so quite a few observers feel validated by the fall in prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Corn and soybean futures have also felt pressure from ample world supplies, given favourable harvest prospects in Brazil and Argentina. Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab cut its forecast for a still-record 2015/16 national soybean harvest by 1.2 million tonnes on Thursday to 100.9 million tonnes because of lower yield estimates in top-growing state Mato Grosso. The agency raised its corn forecast to 83.3 million tonnes from 82.3 million tonnes estimated in January, including a first crop of 28.35 million tonnes and a second planting of 54.99 million tonnes. Beneficial rains were forecast for Argentina's crop belt, easing concerns about dryness. "Brazilian weather remains favourable for soybeans," said Commonwealth's Gorey. "And forecasters continue to expect Argentina's soybean growing regions will get timely rainfall this weekend and early next week." The market shrugged off smaller-than-expected Canadian wheat stocks data. Statistics Canada said Canadian wheat inventories fell 19 percent to an eight-year low of 20.7 million tonnes as of Dec. 31. The figure came in below the average of trade estimates of 21.8 million. Grains prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.25 -0.50 -0.11% -1.61% 472.84 44 CBOT corn 369.00 0.50 +0.14% -0.54% 363.28 50 CBOT soy 876.50 2.00 +0.23% -0.03% 873.20 47 CBOT rice $11.09 $0.04 +0.32% -0.45% $11.32 53 WTI crude $31.79 $0.07 +0.22% -1.52% $32.83 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.12% +0.80% USD/AUD 0.718 -0.002 -0.31% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)